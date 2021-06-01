Company an MVP in community

Every time Gentel McGhee mentions that he grew up on Eckert Street off South Anthony Boulevard, he can see the preconceptions in people's eyes.

The area is on the southeast side of town and there are a number of stereotypes and statistics that come with the area, as well as the constant idea of what can't be achieved there, including from the residents themselves.

“You know what, there's also talent and knowledge here,” McGee said. “There are a lot of creative ways to solve problems, and a lot of them are being solved by single mothers. There's a lot of potential here, but there's a lack of opportunity. Even when there is opportunity, sometimes they get it in their minds they have to be this or that because of what's come before them, and sometimes that's not true.”

But McGhee and the company he works for are trying to provide a way to disprove all of that by providing options. It was the reason MVP Landscaping was created. The company hopes to provide the next generation a chance to grow beyond the limitations they and others think they have.

The idea for the company started because Pastor Javier Mondragon believed his Grace Point Church could grow beyond its own limitations and bring a Christian community to more people in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood. Mondragon, who grew up in Mexico, saw his goal continue to expand until Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center was formed in 2012, and the congregation was renamed Many Nations Church of the Nazarene in 2015.

Bordered by Pettit Avenue, South Anthony, Paulding Road and Hanna Street, the Mount Vernon Park area is one of the city's poorest, but there's also so much potential for positive growth, the organization's leaders believe.

“Everybody has something to offer and just need a little structure and a little support to make a difference in their neighborhoods,” said Réna Bradley, community development director of Bridge of Grace. “I think the greatest asset we have are the people who live here. All these ministries were birthed out of their vision, their passion and what they want to see coming in this community. We are just trying to come alongside and bring that vision to pass.”

Part of creating a thriving, self-determined neighborhood includes beautification. MVP Landscaping became the first offshoot of Bridge of Grace four years ago. The company started with two people. McGhee joined the next year and now there are 10 people, including two mowing and one landscaping crew and a third truck is coming soon.

The workers cut 80 commercial and residential lots per week all over Allen County and into Adams and Huntington counties, and maybe soon into Ohio. There's also snow removal in the winter, landscaping, general cleanup and raking in the fall.

During the four years, they have hired 12 young people from southeast Fort Wayne, which is where the bigger mission begins. There's a staff meeting each day at 7:30 a.m. led by customer relations manager Dan DeArmond that includes training discussions and spiritual, professional and personal development. DeArmond served as the house manager at Fort Wayne Rescue Mission for 3 ½ years before coming to his current position in August.

“The fact is we're offering mowing and landscaping services, but that investment within our company goes a long way into our community,” DeArmond said. “As our customers support us, then we are directly invested into our employees, which ultimately benefits our community as those employees. As our employees grow, so does our community.”

Then there's a lot of drive time and opportunities for mentoring during the day from the foremen, including McGhee, Patrick Williams and Juan Cardenas. Employees are taught things such as work ethic, responsibility, technical details and to dream big. Those are things McGhee learned from his grandmother, mother and older sister because there wasn't a male around. He understands what his guidance can mean.

“It's making the area more pleasing to the eye, and giving the youth a chance, giving them something for an opportunity,” McGhee said. “Being that rough-around-the-edges kid myself, it's giving them a way to tie up loose ends and help the family. It's just creating opportunity and giving them a chance, proving to them they have somebody here for them even when they feel like they don't. It's just having somebody there, somebody to talk to.”

Several employees have left to attend college, and McGhee loves using his Indiana Tech master's degree in business administration to help with résumés, business plans or instructions on investing or even helping with homework or studying for a driver's test. This business is as much about them as the work they produce.

“That allows us to cultivate a faith-based space where we can live out our faith and then invite people to grow into whatever their faith journey is going to be while providing them with these professional skills and opportunities,” said David Grim, Bridge of Grace's manager of social enterprise. “These foremen of ours really have big hearts and are really committed to the mentoring aspect of what we do.”

McGhee had one protégé who recently had to quit because his dad was in jail and his mom was moving to Michigan.

“Just before he left, he told me 'G, I appreciate everything you did. These last couple of years, you've been more of a father to me than my dad has,'” McGhee said. “When a kid tells you that ... .”

It shows that the work is making an impact.