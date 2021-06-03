Library radio station grows

Except for the Courthouse, there's probably nothing more traditional in Fort Wayne than the Allen County Public Library. It represents the ages as a collection point for our history, including our genealogy, a repository of our past and yet inspiring a few dreams for the future.

But then maybe the most nontraditional, most experimental and sometimes least patterned entity in town is the radio station located inside. And almost anything can be heard on its airwaves.

As station manager John O'Rourke said, “You could go from an Allen County commissioners meeting to a heavy metal show to one about the 1970s to one about unions. There's lots of variety and lots of different things going on.”

That is the point of WELT, 95.7 FM, which is celebrating its fifth year on the air and can be heard anywhere online at www.weltfm.org. The 100-watt station is whatever the people behind the broadcast console want it to be for that given time. They define it, and that encourages them to dream, to play with formats and to provide whatever they can conceive of.

Former library employee Erik Mollberg first tried to acquire a license for a local public access station in 2005 but was denied. He kept trying and about six years ago called a meeting of potential show producers and interested parties who might consider starting a show on the new station.

“Everybody just went around the room and I was amazed at the diversity,” Gena Epps said. “I was like, 'You mean you can do anything you want on the radio?' Absolutely anything. I wanted to talk to people about their lives, and it just took off from there.”

Now she hosts “Speak Now with Gena” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The show includes soft jazz around interviews with ... well, with anyone she can invite into the studio.

“I interview any and everybody to share people's narratives,” she said. “My goal is to disappear into the interview and just let them talk.”

Shows that no one else may have conceived before make perfect sense on the station. It's not so much about the format but the people behind the microphone at that moment, what they want to say and explore of themselves and the community. Somewhere along the way, WELT came to stand for “We Encourage Local Talent.”

Torrez Golden had been working on the Public Access television side for years when Mollberg invited him to that first meeting. He's always focused on local nightlife and hip-hop and R&B artists, giving them a platform.

“I'd always had an interest in radio, but at the time it seemed intimidating and complicated,” Golden said. “Local urban music was almost unheard of, but I was surprised the impact I was able to have on people with the show. Now people come to me because they know what I do.”

His “Rezz Audio Crunch” show from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays has highlighted more than 100 local artists.

When Mollberg died as the result of a motorcycle crash in 2017, longtime local broadcaster O'Rourke came on to run the station. He'd moved to Fort Wayne from Tampa, Florida, in 1991 to put B-106 on the air. He thought he'd stay in Fort Wayne two years but met his wife and has mostly been here ever since, now as the assistant manager of Access Fort Wayne and station manager of the radio station.

Some of the original content producers left after Mollerberg died, and some stopped doing their shows over the past year because of COVID-19, but about half the original volunteer producers remain, and the station continues to get new content producers each month.

The producers fill 80 different shows each week, two-thirds of them local. Some broadcast weekly, some biweekly and some monthly. Some are live and most are prerecorded, which was a good thing during the recent pandemic, allowing them to work from home and send O'Rourke shows online through file-sharing programs.

There are no full-time staff members and no tax money spent on the station with the exception of part of O'Rourke's salary. The biggest expenses are music licensing fees, with improved equipment paid for through grants and donations.

“The quality of shows that DJs are doing has really evolved under John and his leadership,” said Mark Gevaart, who has been part of the All-Access crew for more than three decades. “He came with a radio background that others might not have been able to bring. He mentors people through things and delivers it in a really simple manner. Also he helped improve the equipment so we've been able to do more things.”

Gevaart has one of the longest-lasting shows on the station: “My Labor Radio.” Every week he talks about labor unions.

“What I try to do is make it about working families,” he said. “We talk about unions but also about working life, even politics when you can get politicians to talk about that, and we've built it from there.”

And the show is now syndicated on several platforms, and Gevaart has turned it into a podcast.

There are several other unique shows that have developed followings, including Rock 'N Rich Bunatta's “Saturday Nite Oldies Party,” Tom Blessing's “Progressive Alternatives,” Michael Banks' “Apple Orchard Knews Radio” and Kirt Roembke's “Gamewave,” which highlights music from video games.

On a good weather day, the station can be heard about seven miles into Allen County, but the imaginations of the producers are limitless.

“I've learned that I am so much more capable than I thought I was,” Epps said. “People have the most amazing stories if I can be quiet long enough to hear them. The joy is when you stop and someone lets you into their life. People are people, and if you meet them where they are, you'll hear some very interesting narratives.”