Food pantry bonding sisters

For Mother's Day, Sandy Knepple, 77, received a card from her older sisters that said on the outside, “You're the glue that holds us together.”

And on the inside, “That's a nice way of saying you are STUCK with us.”

It's kind of true, even though her sisters Peggy and Deloris Adams are 82 and 91.

“It's fine, she's always bossy,” Peggy said with a laugh. “She's the baby of the family, and we spoiled her rotten. Now we're paying for it.”

It's not that Sandy is really so bossy, but she is ultra-organized, and she needs to be.

Sandy is actually the leader of the pack as she and husband Dave are the coordinators of the Lifehouse Forest Park Food Pantry.

The Pantry, 2100 Kentucky Ave., started in 2005 in one small room with only a few volunteers, and today occupies nine rooms with a staff of 22 and serves between 40 and 80 families each week. The pandemic knocked the numbers down, but not the sisters who never miss a day. Because Sandy is so organized, Peggy and Deloris know to stay out of her way and follow closely.

With help from Holy Cross Lutheran Church and friends including Bill Phillips, Phil and Carolyn Ginder, Cindy McKinney, Jake Sauer, Jeff Kemp and Nancy Gossett, the sisters have kept the pantry going for years. It's open from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays for drive-up pickups because of COVID-19, which caused them to reconfigure everything.

The shelves are filled in on Mondays with orders from Community Harvest Food Bank that Dave places on Tuesdays. He handles the computer and bookkeeping, and Sandy directs most everything else.

Grew up poor

It's her sisters' fault that Sandy is the boss. They come from a family so poor they lived in a three-room shack on Cook Road that had no central heat or indoor plumbing. Their father worked as a machinist at General Electric, but there were six mouths to feed. As soon as Deloris and next-youngest-sister Betty graduated from North Side High School and got jobs, they contributed money for groceries.

“Until I got married, every gift I've ever gotten was paid for by my sisters,” Sandy said.

They even paid for her to attend Ball State University to become an elementary teacher. She left her teaching position after eight years to raise her daughters but later attended United Theological Seminary in Dayton. She used to be the pastor at Forest Park United Methodist Church but left for 14 years to serve in Winchester.

When the Knepples retired and came back to Fort Wayne in 2008, Sandy volunteered Dave to work in the food bank with her sisters, including Betty who passed away in 2014 at age 82. Within a few weeks, Sandy had taken over from the previous coordinator.

“They have always had servant hearts,” their niece Mitzi Adams said.

Maybe that's because they grew up so poor before building solid professional careers and they supported their church.

“We all have everything we want or we can go buy it if we want to,” Sandy said, simply. “We have very simple tastes.”

Mostly they give to support the pantry. Instead of exchanging birthday gifts, they spend a dollar for every year of age. They once surprised Betty with $80 worth of crackers, and another time bought $91 worth of toilet paper to honor Deloris' request. Another time Sandy spelled out “Happy Birthday, Dave” using three 8-foot tables with hundreds of tuna cans.

Nonfood items

For more than 10 years after the pantry opened, Deloris, Peggy and Betty bought toilet paper, laundry and dishwashing detergent to give out, spending as much as $7,000 a year. After Betty passed, Sandy said they had to cut back, so they dropped the toilet paper. With the help of volunteer Lynn Blakley, they still divide the detergent into water bottles to hand out.

“People need it,” Deloris said. “Starting out, we had some soap, and we put that in bottles and handed it out if they chose it. A lot of people took it, and then we had to get more and we kept getting bigger, and bigger and bigger.”

They say they have no idea how much they are currently buying each year, but they tell their tax man $2,000.

“The idea is if you know anything about food stamps, you don't get anything other than food,” Peggy said. “Well, you have to be able to wash clothes. Sometimes we'd get donated bottles, but you can't give all that to one person so that's why we started splitting it up in bottles.”

They started with pop bottles, always washing them out, but now they've switched to donated water bottles which are far more available and easier to clean.

The sisters always have something to do, serving at the food pantry or church almost every day.

“It's better than having to stay home all day long,” Peggy said with a smile.

“COVID didn't bother us a bit as far as staying home all the time,” Deloris said.

And Sandy can always find something to tell them to do.