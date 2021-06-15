Preserve your family history

In 1967, I was in seventh grade at Northwood Junior High School. Our teacher, Mr. White, gave us an assignment to write our family history. Included in the project, we were to make sure that any old photographs were identified.

Both my grandmothers and mother were a big help. We sat down and they wrote on the back of the pictures, who was who. We were required to make a family tree, which was time-consuming. After writing the paper, I sent it to my cousin, who is very organized and I was sure she would keep it.

We went through the family Bible and named as many people as Grandma could remember. We got my grandfather, who was a retired battalion chief of the Indianapolis Fire Department, to write the names of all the guys in several pictures from 1910 to 1940.

Perhaps you plan to digitize old photos and are labeling them first. If using an ink pen, write on the borders. On several prints, Grandma wrote: “This is my Mother, Helen.” Fifty years later, I'm the only one who knows she wrote that. Full names should be used; when dates are included, that helps future generations understand timelines.

So here you sit, with boxes of pictures and rolls of film. If you – yes, you – don't organize these family treasures, they'll be thrown away after you're gone. What would your children do with photos when they have no idea who's who? Yep, your life in pictures is headed to the dump! So get moving and be amazed at what you'll learn. Also, it will bring the family closer – from your kids to fourth cousins twice removed.

There are six steps for saving your family history: Digitizing, identifying, organizing, narration, distribution and storage.

Digitize to the highest quality so images are easy to edit and will look great on a large TV or in a printed book. Putting names on pictures is important – with advances in facial recognition, it might be possible to trace your family back many generations.

Technology makes it easy to digitize pictures, letters and documents. The hardest medium to digitize is 8 mm film, which you may have several boxes. It needs to be sent to a professional digitizing company. Much of this film is more than 50 years old, brittle and can break. Trying to get a projector to work is difficult. So spend some money and send it away.

Old VHS tapes are in almost the same category as 8 mm film. It also may be best to let a professional company deal with them. For slides, you can purchase a slide duplicator for less than $100, or send them to a duplicating company.

On a photo, instead of writing “MLB Dale on his birthday,” write: “Mabel Burgener and my baby Dale O. Burgener on Sept. 1918.” It can be confusing to use initials. MLB was Mabel Leona Burgener, but before she was married she was Mabel Leona Schaeffer. Now, many women keep their maiden name after marriage. It's also helpful to have full names because of the possibility of divorce.

In 2010, I made a DVD of our family history. I was sure that the cousins and other family members would enjoy seeing old pictures. With the invention of digital photography, it was fairly easy for me to produce an entertaining and educational film.

My mother-in-law, Stella, prepared a book on Burgener family history. When she was researching, she asked if I had any information that would help her with the book. I called my cousin, who had that paper with photos and the family tree I made in 1967. She copied it to send to Stella, who was surprised with all the information. Stella has prepared 170 family history books for people and told me that mine was the only one that had help from the grave.

While back home in Indiana in 2011, I did more research on my ancestors in Plymouth. Two years ago, I was back in Fort Wayne where I grew up. My sister still lives in the same house, and we started going through more pictures left by both sets of grandparents. Digging deep into boxes we discovered numerous old prints. These pictures were from the 1890s and Grandma had written the names on the back of the pictures. With Stella's book, we were able to put together another set of pictures with the correct names and the relations to the family.

The Allen County Public Library is one of the best organizations in the nation in which to do genealogy research. I gave my information to the library's research department members, who were excited to add it to their large and growing database.

While digging into the history stored in our family home, my sister, Joan, found a flight log of our father's. I suggested donating such items to our historical society. She wanted to keep them until I reminded her they'd been in the same location 60 years. Off to the society we went, and some of the things were accepted.

I uncovered Grandmother's report cards from 1900 to 1910. She attended Hicksville High School in Hicksville, graduating valedictorian in 1910. I digitized several more pictures, drove to Hicksville and gave the report cards to the school.

With all the research from my family, and the genealogy book, we were able to send detailed info to four different historical societies. This work was very rewarding, and will be a treasure for future generations.

Many people use smartphones to copy photos. If you have lots to be digitized, you may want to send them to a company that will scan them. The quality is much better than with a phone and it's easier to distribute them. Another option is to buy a scanner and do it yourself. It's time-consuming but results are as good as from a scanning company. We bought a Canon scanner for less than $90 and it works great.

Now that you have hundreds of photos scanned and hours of film and VHS tapes digitized, what to do with them? Well, several computer programs are available that let you create a historical film project using your photos and films. Add music, titles and voice-overs and you could end up with a film worthy of an Oscar.

You also can get the family involved: Ask when photos were taken and who's in them. Look for landmarks, see how small trees were and bring back memories of houses or cars. Computer programs can add footsteps, rain, wind and thousands of other sound effects. If your children are students, it could be a school project. Kids are a great source of info and ideas. I still remember talking with both grandmothers and Mom about those old photos. Use email and YouTube.

There are many sites for storing films and photos, making it easy and cheap to share pictures. Have a backup and perhaps send copies to relatives. I keep a copy on the computer and also on a hard drive that's in a fireproof safe. A photo book is also a great way to store and share memories. Once again, there are many companies that will print a family keepsake.

Go out find your history and take it to your loved ones. Even if it's only one picture. Do it for your family – and future generations.

Ken Burgener grew up in Fort Wayne and now lives in Sanibel, Fla. He is a world traveler and is the founder of Carefree Birding, which offers cruises to see exotic birds and wildlife. He has worked with the National Audubon Society, as well as the Florida Audubon Society in the educational department.