Finding therapy in farming

About every other week or so, St. Mary's Soup Kitchen director Diane Day will tell someone that it's been awhile since this or that vegetable was donated. Before she turns around, Rick Ritter seems to be arriving in his truck as if he heard her.

“You name it, he's brought it,” Day says. “If his name wasn't Rick it would be 'Johnny On The Spot.' He just shows up, unloads his truck and goes. He's just the quiet behind-the-scenes guy.”

But there's quite a story behind Ritter, too. A disabled former Marine, he's been through 14 surgeries for an injured knee, hernias and cancer. He worked 35 years as a trauma therapist. He grew up on a farm in Normal, Illinois, and after retiring decided to return to this roots with organic farming.

He's operated Dick's Organics, 10215 Coverdale Road, for seven years. It is named for his father and grandfather.

“Part of my self-care has always been doing something with growing things, trees, bushes and vegetables,” the 73-year-old says. “When I was a therapist, I frequently worked with people who were underemployed, homeless, living in cars and under bridges or wherever.

“A lot of people think they are doing a great job when you give somebody a can of food or government surplus-type stuff, but if people are going to get back on their feet and be productive and get healthy, they actually need the best they can get hold of instead of junk.”

So Ritter tries to provide the best from his seven-acre farm near Fort Wayne International Airport. He's got more than 550 fruit and nut trees, and many vegetables. Those are usually more durable and heartier produce such as potatoes, onions, kale, beets, beans and squash because they don't degrade as easily, but there are a few tomatoes and peppers. He's got seeds for many more things waiting in cabinets in his garage, given to him because he runs a nonprofit organization.

As master gardener, he can rattle off all the categories such as the variety of berries he grows, including black, logan, blue, raspberries (both red and black), currents, Goumis, goji and a couple of bush cranberries were just planted.

The farm is like a tropical zoo of plants, and he has enthusiasm for all of them, such as the newly planted Che tree, which comes from the Himalayan foothills.

Last year, he donated more than 4,000 pounds of food to the soup kitchen, but he's not sure if that's a record for him because he never slowed down long enough to keep records. That would cost him time from what he loves: being in the fields.

“His generosity is real, and there's no stopping him,” says Brett Bloom, owner of Dirt Wain composting and a member of Ritter's board of directors. “He's a very straightforward, honest and extremely helpful person. If you give him a little bit of help, he gives you a ton back, and that's not an exaggeration. He's giving all this food without condition to people he'll never meet.”

There are chickens, rescue rabbits and 10 other rescue animals including a miniature donkey, an alpaca and eight sheep. Ritter is also a beekeeper.

During his “retirement,” Ritter works seven days a week, sometimes with the help of volunteers, which he can always use more of.

“The reason I came out there was I wanted to start an organic vegetable garden, and my sister said I had to meet Rick,” volunteer Kristine Jordan says. “He's a teacher, a friend and a mentor and a very good soul with a wicked sense of humor.”

During the winter, while his wife, Hui Lui, works as a Lutheran Hospital nurse, Ritter plans for the next summer, writes for a few publications and continues writing his book that may never be finished. There's also Facebook pages to maintain.

“I really don't want to take a day off,” he says. “For me, being out here is like being on vacation every day. I compare it to sitting in a therapy room with people who maybe don't even want to be there. Most of my clients over the years were trauma clients and some of them try to take advantage of what I was sharing with them, and others didn't give a damn and are probably suffering in a major way today or are dead.

“Now if I get ticked off, I kick dirt clods.”

Ritter says he's been blessed to be alive. He could have died several times during the Vietnam War, and he's survived cancer twice. He's also opposed to herbicides and insecticides because he's seen friends dealing with illnesses he suspects were caused or exacerbated by chemicals.

“Every day is extra, it's gravy,” he says. “I'm a disabled vet. I've pretty much socked my disability money into what I do here and it's a giving-back process. I'm fortunate in a lot of different ways.”

And then the interview ends. It's time for another delivery to the soup kitchen.