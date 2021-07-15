Rediscovering an old hobby

Six years ago, Ken Wehnert was servicing the Headwaters Park fountain on July 4 when he suffered an episode with his heart. After sitting for a while and watching the fireworks, he was able to recover enough to drive home, and the next day to the hospital, where doctors discovered a virus had attacked his left ventricle.

Diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Wehnert's life changed forever. Though not yet 60, Wehnert had already retired as the lead mechanic for a phone company, so now he needed something new to do.

He remembered that he used to love racing radio control cars across the Midwest, which he'd started doing in 1978. However, because operating a RC track is not a consistent business, he was unable to find a stable facility in Fort Wayne. One track lost its lease when the building was sold, and another declared bankruptcy. The sport eventually died off, despite having more than 100 regular participants, according to Wehnert.

Almost three decades later, Wehnert started helping Mike Holley with his slot car racing track at Real Speed Raceway, 3404 Land Drive, off Engle Road. However, Wehnert was more interested in rock crawling cars, partly because they only move as fast as he does. The object of rock crawlers is to create an obstacle course the remote-controlled cars have to be directed over, through and around.

But again, Wehnert found the biggest problem to be finding a stable environment in which the cars can be operated. Then Holley suggested Wehnert take a look at land behind Real Speed Raceway.

“It was an overgrown hill,” Wehnert said. “You couldn't walk through it, it was that overgrown. When we started cutting all the brush out, we found stuff we didn't even know existed,” including an old stepladder at the top of the hill and a rock garden.

Though no one else could picture it through the weeds and trees, Wehnert said the location would be perfect because the acre of property wasn't flat, it had elevation changes and lots of rocks – ingredients for the perfect rock crawler playground.

Four years ago, Wehnert and friends starting cutting everything back, and the more weeds they pulled out, the more excited they got because of the potential course possibilities. They also started hauling in more than 20 tons of rocks in small batches. When the management of neighboring Mold Engineering came out back to see what was going on, they offered their half of the property for use as well.

Over the last two years, “The HILLjacks” as they call themselves because they are building “The Hill,” have probably tripled the competition area, exposing about 60% of the property. There are eight sections, which change for every competition.

“It keeps me off the couch,” Wehnert said. “It's still a fun walk in the woods. It's actually a little bit more difficult than you think.”

It's quite an accomplishment to complete the course, let alone acquire enough skill to compete on it. Luckily, the crawler trucks can climb almost anything and sometimes have an easier time getting around than their drivers. The goal is to make it through a series of 11 13-inch gates in each section, and points are counted by how many flags or posts are clipped.

The season runs any time it's warm enough outside or there's less than a half-inch of snow. The HILLjacks host seven or eight races per year, mostly because they travel to compete in other clubs' events. Practices are free, but it costs $10 to enter events to cover the cost of insurance, trophies, stakes and flags and gallons of bug spray. They also raised $500 for charity last year.

Cars cost between $200 and $2,000, and it costs about $400 to start competing. Each crawler truck is 1/10th scale, and there are also highlights around the course such as a replica gas station, a still in the woods, a fire watch station, a small mall that includes a Phil's Hobby Shop and a Coney Island, along with the World's Largest Ball of Twine. John Capp has built most of the models.

“It's kind of an addicting hobby,” Jim Englehart said. “It's just fun. I get a lot of enjoyment out of building the rock climbers and then the camaraderie with the guys. It's a great group and everybody is real helpful.”

It takes some work each spring to clear out the brush and reopen the area, and then some more time to implement the designs Wehnert spent all winter daydreaming about while everyone else was building their crawlers. No one wants it to be too easy.

“He provided the venue, he was who we coalesced around,” said Ken Foor. “He's kind of galvanized the group together and created a little family of what we consider RC addicts. Our passion is going slow and crawling and having good clean fun. We have created friendships where we likely would never have connected otherwise.”

There are about 20 men and two women who are part of the club, from ages 7 to 70. Most find out about the somewhat hidden location by calling Phil's Hobby Shop, which directs them to Wehnert.

If someone new shows up and doesn't have a crawler, Wehnert will probably let them play with one of his. Just don't ask how many he has.

“I'm somewhere over 30,” he said. “I don't want to actually know so when my daughter asks how many, I can't give her a good answer because I don't know.”

That's fair enough. After all, he is sort of the king of The Hill.

“I'm the old guy, and all the people who come out are my children's ages,” he said. “It sort of feels like a day with a bunch of kids who come out and see him on Sunday and we play in the woods. I'm a blessed man.”