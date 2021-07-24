Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Patrick Strickland and Hali Guingrich
Brianna S. Johnson and Alexander J. Smith
Justin Michael Johnson and Cassie Nicole Walters
Kennedy Marie Davis and Nicholas Vincent Ramsey
Sandra Maria Ventura and Oscar Brandon Cura Briones
Anna Crosby and Jesse James III
Hunter Floyd Ray Rittenhouse Starbuck and Caitlyn Jesa Karnes
Robert Norman Stoner Jr. and Christina Mae Jahn
Cayleigh Anne Elmer and Jon Jerald Jasperse
David Leroy Fuhr and Michelle Apt
Steevens Lucien and Krishnado JN Mary
Lavidika Johnson and Monique Brown
Caleb Thompson and Mikayla Jericha Jones
Christopher John Douglas and Moorea Lynne Reiskytl
Stephanie Nicole Macon and Tyler Michael Smith
Courtney Marie Hall and Philip Kane Keating
Hailey Schneider and Frederick Lapierre II
Jessee Leroy Rupert and Jennifer M. Dattilo
Lauren Ruth Marlow and Briana Nicole Horneman
Jose Martin Trejo and Gabriela Apodaca
Vincente Estupinan and Natzumi Paniagua
Norman Ringo Harris and Natalie Elaine Adams
Glenn Magnus and Shana Lynae Newman
Jessy Jean and Justina Resendez Perez
Daniel L. Graber and Mary Esther Schmucker
Juan Martinez Zecena and Thelma Yolanda Lima Mancia
Scott Howard Junior Bowman and Brandy Kay Downs
Frances Grant and Joe McCoy
Maria Cristina Santoyo and Nicholas Craig Carrillo
Leah Cathrine Culp and Thomas Benjamin Bobay
Bailey Kintz and Jacob Galligher
Tyler McDonald and Amber Sheridan
Nai Lyi Rot and Khin Aye Mon
Jana Elizabeth Oxendine and Todd Thomas Welch II
Lisa K. Sower and Thomas Keith Christen
Naomi Constance Vanderleest and Elijah O'Connell
Ashley Lynn Anderson and Duane Michael Cunningham
Gregory Allan Leech and Laura Janette Rader
Kurt Joseph Wauer and Alexsa Rose Leon
Thomas David Lucas Boozier and Emily Rose Fisher
Faithe Marie Ciupik and David Lee Dangler
Joshua Bradley Binz and Grace Jenifer Jean Good
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
