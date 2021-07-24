The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Patrick Strickland and Hali Guingrich

    Brianna S. Johnson and Alexander J. Smith

    Justin Michael Johnson and Cassie Nicole Walters

    Kennedy Marie Davis and Nicholas Vincent Ramsey

    Sandra Maria Ventura and Oscar Brandon Cura Briones

    Anna Crosby and Jesse James III

    Hunter Floyd Ray Rittenhouse Starbuck and Caitlyn Jesa Karnes

    Robert Norman Stoner Jr. and Christina Mae Jahn

    Cayleigh Anne Elmer and Jon Jerald Jasperse

    David Leroy Fuhr and Michelle Apt

    Steevens Lucien and Krishnado JN Mary

    Lavidika Johnson and Monique Brown

    Caleb Thompson and Mikayla Jericha Jones

    Christopher John Douglas and Moorea Lynne Reiskytl

    Stephanie Nicole Macon and Tyler Michael Smith

    Courtney Marie Hall and Philip Kane Keating

    Hailey Schneider and Frederick Lapierre II

    Jessee Leroy Rupert and Jennifer M. Dattilo

    Lauren Ruth Marlow and Briana Nicole Horneman

    Jose Martin Trejo and Gabriela Apodaca

    Vincente Estupinan and Natzumi Paniagua

    Norman Ringo Harris and Natalie Elaine Adams

    Glenn Magnus and Shana Lynae Newman

    Jessy Jean and Justina Resendez Perez

    Daniel L. Graber and Mary Esther Schmucker

    Juan Martinez Zecena and Thelma Yolanda Lima Mancia

    Scott Howard Junior Bowman and Brandy Kay Downs

    Frances Grant and Joe McCoy

    Maria Cristina Santoyo and Nicholas Craig Carrillo

    Leah Cathrine Culp and Thomas Benjamin Bobay

    Bailey Kintz and Jacob Galligher

    Tyler McDonald and Amber Sheridan

    Nai Lyi Rot and Khin Aye Mon

    Jana Elizabeth Oxendine and Todd Thomas Welch II

    Lisa K. Sower and Thomas Keith Christen

    Naomi Constance Vanderleest and Elijah O'Connell

    Ashley Lynn Anderson and Duane Michael Cunningham

    Gregory Allan Leech and Laura Janette Rader

    Kurt Joseph Wauer and Alexsa Rose Leon

    Thomas David Lucas Boozier and Emily Rose Fisher

    Faithe Marie Ciupik and David Lee Dangler

    Joshua Bradley Binz and Grace Jenifer Jean Good

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

