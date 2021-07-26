Monday, July 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weekly chess puzzle
Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: Medium
Contributor: Casey Garvey vs Matt Hicks
Answer: Rxg2+
Black begins its attack with Rxg2+ as white's only move is Kh1. Then, Rg1+ by black is a sneaky move because you would think the g1 square is protected by white's rook(s) and queen; however, with Rg1+ it also opens the black bishop on c6 to deliver a double check, therefore forcing white to play KxRg1, only to be checkmated by black with Qxg3#.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.
