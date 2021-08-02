Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5, notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Black to move; level: Medium

Contributor: Jean-Luc Baldwin vs. Chris Jacobs

Answer: QxRa1

No matter the response from white, black will keep their one piece advantage regardless. For instance, if white does not capture with RxQa1, then black will simply retreat back to g7. However, if white does respond with RxQa1, black plays Re1+ followed by: 1. RxRe1, RxRe1+ 2. Kg2,Ne3+ (winning back the queen) 3. Kf2,Nxg4+ 4.KxRe1 as black is up an entire piece in preparation for the endgame!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.