Weaving yarns is this storyteller's beloved job

As you lean back in your favorite chair this Tuesday morning to read this, it should be said that some of this story could be part of a fable, made up by Frank Noonan to get a chuckle from you, the reader.

But like all stories, our tale begins, well, at the beginning.

Every Wednesday, Frank Noonan teaches an exercise class at First Presbyterian Church, always beginning with a story. Sometimes he'll spin a Celtic tale that goes back hundreds and hundreds of years, or he'll relay some family history or even a traditional Jack Tale from the South. Noonan has a million of them, and he's gotten pretty practiced at keeping people's attention with his yarns.

Bob Beatty happens to be the program director for the Fort Wayne Mensa group, meaning he's responsible for coming up with ways to try keeping members' attention during meetings. He also exercises at First Presbyterian and enjoys Noonan's stories. So one day Beatty got the idea to ask if Noonan would be interested in speaking to the Mensa group.

Appearing by a Zoom conference, Noonan entertained the Mensa group with a few stories, particularly enlightening them on the history of storytelling as an art form and a hobby.

He told the Mensa group how he used to be part of a storytelling group in Lima, Ohio, called the Johnny Appleseed Yarnspinners. No, they had nothing to do with needlepoint, though the group's logo included a blue jay sitting on a spinning wheel, which confused some of the female folks who called asking if there was yarn involved. There was not, to their disappointment.

The group would meet once a month or so and tell tales both tall and short, with Noonan and his late wife, Sue, attending for the better part of 15 years.

It's at this part in our story where we'd impart that Noonan received his love of storytelling from his grandmother Theresa Lindeman and his Uncle Eugene Noonan. The now retired, Noonan worked 10 years at The Journal Gazette, where he heard a lot of stories – the majority of them true. The 68-year-old also worked nearly four years in the Lutheran Hospital Coronary Intensive Care Unit.

But we digress.

Storytelling is a good way to remember history, family and other traditions, Noonan says, a way to open yourself to new perspectives on how ancestors lived and their accomplishments.

Throughout all of this, Beatty's brain was turning over an idea.

He used to meet elementary school classes and make up stories based on the names of the children and their interests. Beatty says he once walked up a volcano to look inside at the magma. Another time he says he cornered astronaut Neil Armstrong for a three-hour conversation. And when President Donald Trump came to town to campaign ... well, the Secret Service insists he can't tell that story, at least not in public.

After hearing Noonan address the Mensa group, Beatty offhandedly suggested that they form a Fort Wayne storytelling group.

Which brings us to our next part of the story, Noonan and Beatty are now looking for other storytellers to join their new venture.

There's no need to have a bard-worthy tale ready to recite, but if a reader might be interested in storytelling, they can call Noonan at 260-744-0022 or email him at franknoonan26@gmail.com.

Noonan and Beatty hope to formalize the organization by the fall, perhaps around a campfire. After all, what would be a more proper place than that to share a whopper or two?