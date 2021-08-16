Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: Genius

Contributor: FM James Dean (teaching us the Lucena Position)

Answer: Rf1+

It is clear that white is attempting to promote their d7 pawn in order to win the game; however, black's rook does not let the white king out on the C-file and black's king controls white's E-file escape as well. So, white plays Rf1+, forcing black to play something like Kg6. Now, the most crucial move for white: Rf4! This is called “building a bridge” as you will see. Black will probably play a basic move like Rc1 which then allows Ke7. In essence, the game will end as follows: 1. Re1+ 2. Kd6, Rd1+ 3. Ke6, Re1+ 4. Kd5, Rd1+ 5. Rd4! The bridge is now complete and there is no way for black to stop the promotion on d8!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.