Community Update

Fundraisers

MEDICAL FUNDRAISER: Money being raised for heart transplant surgery; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; Riverside Community Center, 231 E. Monroe St., Decatur; craft and bake sale, food; more information at 260-750-9714 or email KDavis63@aol.com

NIGHT AT THE EMBASSY 2 – ALL WHITE ATTIRE PARTY: 8:30 p.m.; show from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Sept. 4; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd; hosted by Music Lovers Lounge; special guest performance by Fatima Washington; ages 21 and older; $30 tickets premium seating ($40 day of); or $20 advance ($30 day of); tickets available at the STAR Bank box office, fwembassytheatre.org or call 424-5665.

GARAGE SALE: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, 25 and Sept. 1 and 8, “Expressive Arts for Holistic Wellness”; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday or Aug. 23, Kroger Store tour, 601 E. Dupont Road; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

Organizations

MARY PENROSE WAYNE DAR CHAPTER: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, 25 and Sept. 1; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Genealogy Department; “Bible Record Workshop”; bring your family Bibles with genealogy information to be transcribed for library genealogy books.