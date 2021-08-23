Today in History

• In 1305, Scottish rebel leader Sir William Wallace was executed by the English for treason.

• In 1754, France's King Louis XVI was born at Versailles.

• In 1775, Britain's King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”

• In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.

• In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”

• In 2003, former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.

• In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.

