Weekly chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: Medium

Contributor: Paul Masson, Brandy Advertisement (1962)

Answer: (Hint: Avoid stalemating black!) Ke5!

It is important to realize the notation alongside the board to be able to solve this puzzle. Black is coming “down” the board so in that case, all black's pawns are stagnated and cannot move. When white plays Ke5, it forces black into their only legal move: Kc3. White then finishes the game with Ke4# (a discovered check from the bishop on g7) and black neither has 0 escape squares and cannot capture the white pieces because they are all protected.

