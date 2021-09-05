Summer Album 2021: Readers share favorite memories

While things aren’t exactly “back to normal,” this summer certainly offered more opportunities to gather and have fun in the sun than last year.

Many festivals were back after being canceled or restricted because of the pandemic in 2020, the TinCaps returned to the field and live music again filled stages inside and out. And though northeast Indiana saw hot days and wet days – and some days that were both! – there was still beauty to be seen whether it was at a lake, in the backyard or on a vacation out of town.

Readers have shared some of their favorite memories for The Journal Gazette’s sixth annual Summer Album.

