Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kris Perigo and Gregory Perigo
Georgia Lea Williams and Conner Schafer
Shaton Harris and NaJae Gonzalez
Jose Santos Reyes Echeverria and Marilyn Godinez
Andre Lamont Owens and Jade Tanesha Gray
Sonya Ellis and Elijah Cruz
Robert Michael Newhouse and Jacklyn Christine Cuellar
Marvin E. Lengacher and Kristina Kay Graber
Timothy Erastas Kilgore and Jessica Sue Kilgore
Alex Bricker and Adalyn English
Eric Brian Greene and Latasha Renee Maxwell
Kara Marie Caywood and Wally Valentine Ramos
Benjamin David Schenkel and Sarah Richmond
Abdiwahab Salah Moburuk and Sheryl Kaluhi Mandala
Katherine Sherese George and Nryk Dean Stewart
Bennie Lee Wilson and Annie Marie Wilson
Lauren Nicole Rutsey and Christopher Hernandez
Nathen Stephan Cross and Amanda Marie Hix
David Ezra Coy Smith and Nicole Frisby
Lillianne N. Bowers and Karrington Thompson
Whisper Renee Cook and Justin Scott Elser
Antonio Morales Morales and Joselin Hernandez Gutierrez
James Patrick Nill and Marla Elizabeth Byard
Antonio Stokes-Gooden and Htoo Htoo Wine
Tanner Jacob Sowers and Jessica Elva Nagle
Laney Ellen Dambra and Jacob Curtis Weikel
Kaitlyn Ness and Tyler Bonar
Cody W. Lehman and Demari J. Sorg
William Pitts and Jenna Zollinger
Evangelina Garcia Gaytan and Ramiro Nunez
Kaitlyn Wicke and Cori Fort
Amanda Homan and Jacob Gerken
Spencer Keith Brown and Serenity Lashay Click
LaTrease Ann Griffin and Jojaun R. Turner
Jay M. Perron and Elizabeth A. Lapovsky
Joseph William Ensign and Erin Rose Ryan
Mallory Kristine Milam and Kenneth Tyler Cady
Tyler Eugene Cox and Brittany Keefer
Sara Schaefer and Patrick Collins-Bride
Merlin A. Eicher and Mary Marie Graber
Miranda Frain and Jacob Scheid
Trevor Scott Derby and Lindsey Marie Motl
Verenice Contreras Manzano and Daniel S. Piedra Lopez
Isabella Marie Esquivel and Corviaun E. R. Lamb
Mackenzie Alysa Hartig and Jeremy Martin Mehay
Chelsea Nicole White and Bradley Brian McKee
Jenna Giron and Alex Crick
Joseph Anthony Lucenti and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Graves
Patricia Jo Vega and Jose Guadalupe Becerra Barron
Kaitlyn Gephart and Brandon Bobilya
Austin Tinkel and Madison Van Buskirk
James Thomas Curtis and Valeria Salgado Mastache
Kathryn Marguerite Kenline and Jay Archie Snyder
Thomas B. Graber and Becky S. Schmucker
Hannah McWilliams and Jeziah Justice
Evan Grant Miller and Vicki Paige Harris
Alexis Burris and Cameron Duncan
Derek William Kovacik and Lindsey Brooke Tomer
Matthew Tyler Schory and Jennifer Lynn Pritchard
Evan Lee Stuerzenberger and Hailey Marie Dunlap
Alexandra Megan Roy and Hayden Michael Schroeder
Holly Lind Brooks and Andrew Patrick Grashoff
Aaron Christopher Krontz and Meagen Taralynn Bredemeyer
Andrew James Harding and Susan Marcella Kramer
Shayla Denaye Rivera and David Javon Carlisle
Christopher Lynn Collins and Kelsey Marie Thomas
Alison Million and Jared McTigue
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story