    Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Kris Perigo and Gregory Perigo

    Georgia Lea Williams and Conner Schafer

    Shaton Harris and NaJae Gonzalez

    Jose Santos Reyes Echeverria and Marilyn Godinez

    Andre Lamont Owens and Jade Tanesha Gray

    Sonya Ellis and Elijah Cruz

    Robert Michael Newhouse and Jacklyn Christine Cuellar

    Marvin E. Lengacher and Kristina Kay Graber

    Timothy Erastas Kilgore and Jessica Sue Kilgore

    Alex Bricker and Adalyn English

    Eric Brian Greene and Latasha Renee Maxwell

    Kara Marie Caywood and Wally Valentine Ramos

    Benjamin David Schenkel and Sarah Richmond

    Abdiwahab Salah Moburuk and Sheryl Kaluhi Mandala

    Katherine Sherese George and Nryk Dean Stewart

    Bennie Lee Wilson and Annie Marie Wilson

    Lauren Nicole Rutsey and Christopher Hernandez

    Nathen Stephan Cross and Amanda Marie Hix

    David Ezra Coy Smith and Nicole Frisby

    Lillianne N. Bowers and Karrington Thompson

    Whisper Renee Cook and Justin Scott Elser

    Antonio Morales Morales and Joselin Hernandez Gutierrez

    James Patrick Nill and Marla Elizabeth Byard

    Antonio Stokes-Gooden and Htoo Htoo Wine

    Tanner Jacob Sowers and Jessica Elva Nagle

    Laney Ellen Dambra and Jacob Curtis Weikel

    Kaitlyn Ness and Tyler Bonar

    Cody W. Lehman and Demari J. Sorg

    William Pitts and Jenna Zollinger

    Evangelina Garcia Gaytan and Ramiro Nunez

    Kaitlyn Wicke and Cori Fort

    Amanda Homan and Jacob Gerken

    Spencer Keith Brown and Serenity Lashay Click

    LaTrease Ann Griffin and Jojaun R. Turner

    Jay M. Perron and Elizabeth A. Lapovsky

    Joseph William Ensign and Erin Rose Ryan

    Mallory Kristine Milam and Kenneth Tyler Cady

    Tyler Eugene Cox and Brittany Keefer

    Sara Schaefer and Patrick Collins-Bride

    Merlin A. Eicher and Mary Marie Graber

    Miranda Frain and Jacob Scheid

    Trevor Scott Derby and Lindsey Marie Motl

    Verenice Contreras Manzano and Daniel S. Piedra Lopez

    Isabella Marie Esquivel and Corviaun E. R. Lamb

    Mackenzie Alysa Hartig and Jeremy Martin Mehay

    Chelsea Nicole White and Bradley Brian McKee

    Jenna Giron and Alex Crick

    Joseph Anthony Lucenti and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Graves

    Patricia Jo Vega and Jose Guadalupe Becerra Barron

    Kaitlyn Gephart and Brandon Bobilya

    Austin Tinkel and Madison Van Buskirk

    James Thomas Curtis and Valeria Salgado Mastache

    Kathryn Marguerite Kenline and Jay Archie Snyder

    Thomas B. Graber and Becky S. Schmucker

    Hannah McWilliams and Jeziah Justice

    Evan Grant Miller and Vicki Paige Harris

    Alexis Burris and Cameron Duncan

    Derek William Kovacik and Lindsey Brooke Tomer

    Matthew Tyler Schory and Jennifer Lynn Pritchard

    Evan Lee Stuerzenberger and Hailey Marie Dunlap

    Alexandra Megan Roy and Hayden Michael Schroeder

    Holly Lind Brooks and Andrew Patrick Grashoff

    Aaron Christopher Krontz and Meagen Taralynn Bredemeyer

    Andrew James Harding and Susan Marcella Kramer

    Shayla Denaye Rivera and David Javon Carlisle

    Christopher Lynn Collins and Kelsey Marie Thomas

    Alison Million and Jared McTigue

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

    Email story