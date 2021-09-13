Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weekly Chess Puzzle
Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: Intermediate
Hint: “You cannot win without sacrifice” – Unknown
Contributor: Elijah Paulk vs. The Legend, Steve Caputi
Answer: QxBd6+ !;
If black decides to be greedy without forethought and play RxQ, then white delivers check with Rc8+. Black must play Rd8 only to be checkmated with RxRd8#. Regardless, black is under imminent threat. The only other logical option for black is to play Kg8. White essentially finishes the game with: 1) QxRd8+, Kh7 2) RxRf7, QxRf7 3) Re7, QxRe7 4) QxQ+.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.
