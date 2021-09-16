Emmy's host looks to avoid stuffiness at awards show

LOS ANGELES – As busy as Cedric the Entertainer is with his sitcom “The Neighborhood” and other projects, he quickly said yes when asked to host his first major awards show.

Then he sought advice on how to handle Sunday's Emmy ceremony, airing at 8 p.m. on CBS.

“Steve Harvey, my good friend who's hosted a lot of these 'big nights,' he had some great tidbits for me,” said the actor-comedian. Others on his call list for trade secrets: Billy Crystal, Anthony Anderson and Chris Rock, all veterans at emceeing Hollywood bashes.

“And if you have a line on Tina Fey, I don't have her number, but I would love to talk to her,” Cedric said.

He stars in and produces “The Neighborhood,” the CBS sitcom returning Monday for its fourth season. He's a producer for the male-bonding TV dramedy “Johnson” and has voiced roles for animated projects including the “Madagascar” and “Ice Age” films and “The Proud Family” series.

His on-screen film credits range from the “Barbershop” franchise to dramas including “Cadillac Records” and “Son of the South.” He appeared on Broadway in a 2008 revival of David Mamet's “American Buffalo.”

He's got a production company that's developing comedies, dramas and a superhero story, with a long-envisioned project nestled in his back pocket: A biopic of early 20th century Black nationalist leader Marcus Garvey. Cedric has his eye on playing him.Born Cedric Antonio Kyles, the Jefferson City, Missouri, native takes a grounded view of his success. Or as he put it: “I'm very blue-collar about it.”

Cedric was a claims adjustor for State Farm insurance in St. Louis and playing comedy clubs at night when he realized he could win over audiences. That's when he decided to “go for it” as a performer.

“I feel really blessed to have such a long career and one that has mainly just been kind of gradual and steady,” Cedric said. “I laugh a lot on my job. I make people laugh. It's a good time.”

As expert as he is, awards show audiences can be tough.

Sunday's ceremony also faces the challenge of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, which have forced it from a theater into a glammed-up tent and limited the number of stars in attendance.

That's a step up from last year's event, which was nearly all virtual and audience-less.

Cedric said his goal is a show that avoids stuffiness and brings the TV audience “behind the velvet rope.”