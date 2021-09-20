Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: 2 rooks on the second rank, with a twist!

Black to move; level: Medium

Contributor: IM Eric Rosen vs. WGM Dina Belenkaya

Answer: Re1+ !; The White king cannot escape. White's best option is to play RxRe1; only to be met with QxRe1+. White is now forced to play an interposing move as their king still cannot escape, Qd1. Black is not satisfied with trading queens, so instead black plays Qe3+! If white tries to block with Qd2, then 1)..., QxQ+ 2) Kb1, Rg1# is checkmate. So, after Qe3+ white is essentially forced to play Kb1. Black then delivers the final blow, Rg1, winning the white queen!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.