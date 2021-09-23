Daily sketches 'therapeutic'

One day last March, Angie Carel woke up feeling overwhelmed.

Thanks to the pandemic her oldest daughter had moved home from college, her twin daughters were starting remote learning as high school juniors, her husband was working from home and her Roanoke-based IBA Marketing Firm was facing the same restrictions as other small businesses.

And she had a 11/2-year-old son.

Everyone was on edge.

“First of all, we'd all been in tears at some point during the day,” Carel said. “Everyone had lost something. Not only was I crying for my daughters, I was inundated with marketing work for my clients who had all pivoted their campaigns.

“I was managing my employees who were working remotely, and I was completely overwhelmed trying to find the time to do everything.”

Carel had often turned to art as a way to spend time with her daughters, especially during her time as a single mother.

So early one morning, Carel had the idea to text her family a drawing prompt, Smiling Turtle, to be revealed in a 7 p.m. family meeting. After they presented their drawings, everyone was smiling and laughing for the first time since the shutdown.

It was exactly what everyone needed.

Carel posted the results on her social media and her friends loved it.

She decided to start a group for her friends where she posted a prompt each morning, and in less than a week over 100 people were posting their drawings.

After all, everyone needed something to bring them together during the isolation of quarantine.

Early on, Carel's best friend, Alma DeWeese, started drawing daily with her.

“There were so many people reaching out to her saying that's a really good idea,” DeWeese said.

The group grew so large that it was hard to manage on Carel's personal page, so she created “Simple Daily Drawing,” a business profile.

She continued to post a drawing prompt every day, and others participated, but this allowed her to reach out to more than her immediate friends. It also allowed her to moderate the posts.

“Art has this weird way of letting you disconnect from everything because you have to focus on the art you are creating, and it doesn't matter how good you are,” Carel said. “It's very therapeutic.”

The key was “Simple,” though some of the drawings are quite good.

The focus isn't on the art, it's on the effort, taking five minutes or an hour to put down the cellphone, turn off the TV news and life's problems, changing the perspective by concentrating on drawing.

The page continues growing and has more than 26,000 followers. The drawing prompts are now posted to a private group with almost 7,000 followers as participants share their drawings in a safe, positive and uplifting environment.

Artists range from kids to professionals, and everyone monitors to eliminate criticism and negativity.

People from across the country and the world have found the group, including Brenda Peshak from West Des Moines, Iowa. She started as a watercolor artist who wanted to paint her own ideas and wanted to learn to draw better. Now she's been drawing every day for more than a year.

“I just really love the group,” Peshak said. “It's fun and friendly and they are really nice. It's really nice to not have to come up with something to draw. Even if I don't like the prompt, it's still better than me staring at a blank page with no idea what to draw.

“I have a to-do stack and it reminds me of things I need to do, like run, Pilates and draw. It's one check off thing I can say I accomplished.”

But she's also developed friendships in the group, including Carel. They've never met, but feel they know each other.

Though in-person gatherings were put on hold, Carel and DeWeese interacted every day through Simple Daily Drawing that helped them feel connected. They became close friends about 11 years go.

“We've managed to create new friendships with people all over the world, and I feel like I know them,” DeWeese said. “I got COVID really bad and (drawing) was honestly one of the things that kept me sane. One day it was maybe 11:30 and I realized. 'Oh my gosh, I did not do today's prompt and I'm going to lose my streak.' I just need to do something, even if it was a doodle.

“Drawing daily was the one thing that got me away from thinking I was sick.”

She recently celebrated her one-year streak, and Carel has more than 520 days going. The streaks are important to some, but it's not a competition. The goal is to give everyone an outlet to slow down, take a deep breath and reset, and they do it with drawing.

The page is full of members' inspirational posts – about their mental health struggles, situations they are up against or have overcome and skill improvement.

Now Simple Daily Drawing sells monthly sketchpads at www.simpledailydrawing.com that use the same daily drawing prompts as the group.

It is not required to buy a sketchpad to participate, nor do members have to use a sketchpad.

The goal is just to provide the starting point for a daily art exercise, no matter the skill level or purpose of using it.

“I wasn't sure of the outcome, but I saw the need and I acted on it because it was something I just knew would be good,” Carel said. “I can't explain it. I knew in my heart that art is therapeutic, it's a disconnect, it helps you focus and escape problems. I want as many people connected to this as humanly possible.

“People are passionate about this group and it makes me emotional. The stories really touch me.”