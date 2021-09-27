Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: You can allow black to promote and still win!

White to move; level: Genius

Contributor: Endgame strategy

Answer: Kg5!; Kg5 is crucial because any other king move stalemates black. Here are a few lines that are possible. All of them win for white! We encourage you to play them on your board to visualize this essential endgame strategy. 1) Kg5, Kg2 2) Kf4+, Kh1 3) Kg3, Kg1 4) Qb1# or 1) Kg5, Kg1 2) Kf4+, Kf1 3) Qb1+, Kg2 4) Qc2+, Kg1 5) Kg3!, h2=Qh1 (allowing black to promote because Qc1# is unavoidable) or 1) Kg5, Kg1 2) Kf4+, Kf1 3) Qb1+, Ke2 4) Qb7! (Not allowing a promotion on h1!)

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.