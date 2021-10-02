The Journal Gazette
 
    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Rachel Olivia Reed and Michael Scott Lee

    Joshua E. Price and Lakin Leeanndra Marie Hall

    Stephen Dale Brittain and Bess Anton Melonda

    Mary Cruz Castillo Velazquez and Ramon Luis Vasquez

    Marisa Nussbaum and Brent Trammel

    Marci Marie Diem and Michael Drew Minier

    Arashaye Swann and Darius Mitchell

    Beth Johnson and Lucas Liggett

    Megan Gotsch and Ian Jones

    Kirsten Nicole Keller and Corbin Alexander Wilson

    Joshua R. Hall and Brittney K. Tippmann

    Sloan Victoria Weekley and Dalton Philip Markley

    Sean Padraic Doak and Emily Christine Croy

    Erin Lindsay Kriner and Mark Allen Workman

    Katherine Palmer and Dustin Tody

    Nicholas Anderson and Olivia Magsam

    Peter Anthony Beier and Emily Morgan Day

    Sarah Stockert and Kathy Vanallen

    Daniel Kinnaley and Kristen Waltrous

    Megan E. Hohman and John R. Haverstock

    Maurice Henson Herdon and Gretchen M. McKinzie

    Ellen Josephine Grieser and Amy Jo Stock

    Dennis Kipchumba Kipkoech and Winnie Chepkorir Rotich

    Tyler Christian Navarro and Amie Elizabeth Johnson

    Panagiotis Agrafiotis and Vanessa Viola Gorman

    Sean Fouts and Monica Eberle

    Kenneth Ross Martin and Carrie Ann Sailors

    Richard Allen Thompson Jr. and Abigail Renea Gamble

    Tiffany Marie Gray and Robert Andrew Alvarado

    Jacob Jay Graber and Laura Schwartz

    Rachel Madraga and Chandler Boggs

    John Paul Conrad III and Sabrina Lyn Sly

    Olivia Camille Tindall and Austin Manuel Perez

    Bryanna Britten and Nathan Miles Durham

    Andrew L. Perez and Scarlet E. Eckhardt

    Sean Patrick Bennett and Rachel Lind

    Haley Grace Compston and Jonathan David Thompson

    John Christian Sanders and Marsha Jane Cunningham

    John Martin Heffernan and Athena Castillo

    Dean-Michael Mais and Jennifer Whitney Jenkins

    Gumaro J. Rodriguez-Miranda and Faythe Grosjean

    Kacy Leigh Brumett and Zachary Kern

    Lily Mae Queitsch and Nicholas Andrew Hodgman

    Diego Erasmo Samperio Chavez and Aye Mya Tway

    Jacob Michael Weil and Jose Wilkin Porras Barrantes

    Jarrett Joseph Lortie and Jordan Nichole Opal Hoffman

    Brittany Rae Daniel and Zachary Alan Spieth

    Sinue Alejandro Gonzalez Nunez and Evelin Chavez

    Rebecca Michelle Dohrman and Brenden Allen Jones

    Kordell David Penland and Destiny Nicole Handshoe

    Cody M. Coyer and Samantha Gunsch

    Scott Taylor and Niki Hao

    Noah Lee Wolf and Veia Marie Moreto Stafford

    Jeremy David Buesking and Courtney Dianne Reed

    Jon Covey and Lori Zollinger

    Trevor Boyle and Lindsay Noelle Baker

    Lee E. Kreager and Nicole D. Rogers

    Amanda Trowbridge and Chase Ringwood

    Makala Machelle Carter and Austin Michael Shroyer

    Alysia Olivas and Andrew Karn

    Robert Scott Resnick and Alyse Renee Kesler

    Trentin B. Worsham and Abbigail Broxon

    Sara Johnson and Jordan Rains

    Taylor Landers and Clayton Hamilton

    Perla Andreina Trinidad Pineda and Jesse Timothy Munos

    Job Ortega Villanueva and Maria Esther Castro Arreola

    Julie Rose Lengacher and Ethan Wayne Guenther

    Laura L. Tomlinson and Larry J. Haupert

    Taylor Brianne Edgar and Patrick Jerome Lantz

    Zachary Michael Minnich and Crystal L. Rufenbarger

    Kendra Marie Osborne and George Joseph Edwards

    Bridget Leigh Perry and Brandon Richard Williams

    Kenneth Dale Hull and Pamela Kay Soule

    Suzanne Probasco and Ross Campbell

    Morgan Lee Shannon and Christopher Lynn Ward

    Jared Lacey and Shaina Collins

    Marvin Lynn Hilty and Marlene Witmer

    Kayla Breanna Detrick and Noah Gabriel Glass

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

