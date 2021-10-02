Saturday, October 02, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rachel Olivia Reed and Michael Scott Lee
Joshua E. Price and Lakin Leeanndra Marie Hall
Stephen Dale Brittain and Bess Anton Melonda
Mary Cruz Castillo Velazquez and Ramon Luis Vasquez
Marisa Nussbaum and Brent Trammel
Marci Marie Diem and Michael Drew Minier
Arashaye Swann and Darius Mitchell
Beth Johnson and Lucas Liggett
Megan Gotsch and Ian Jones
Kirsten Nicole Keller and Corbin Alexander Wilson
Joshua R. Hall and Brittney K. Tippmann
Sloan Victoria Weekley and Dalton Philip Markley
Sean Padraic Doak and Emily Christine Croy
Erin Lindsay Kriner and Mark Allen Workman
Katherine Palmer and Dustin Tody
Nicholas Anderson and Olivia Magsam
Peter Anthony Beier and Emily Morgan Day
Sarah Stockert and Kathy Vanallen
Daniel Kinnaley and Kristen Waltrous
Megan E. Hohman and John R. Haverstock
Maurice Henson Herdon and Gretchen M. McKinzie
Ellen Josephine Grieser and Amy Jo Stock
Dennis Kipchumba Kipkoech and Winnie Chepkorir Rotich
Tyler Christian Navarro and Amie Elizabeth Johnson
Panagiotis Agrafiotis and Vanessa Viola Gorman
Sean Fouts and Monica Eberle
Kenneth Ross Martin and Carrie Ann Sailors
Richard Allen Thompson Jr. and Abigail Renea Gamble
Tiffany Marie Gray and Robert Andrew Alvarado
Jacob Jay Graber and Laura Schwartz
Rachel Madraga and Chandler Boggs
John Paul Conrad III and Sabrina Lyn Sly
Olivia Camille Tindall and Austin Manuel Perez
Bryanna Britten and Nathan Miles Durham
Andrew L. Perez and Scarlet E. Eckhardt
Sean Patrick Bennett and Rachel Lind
Haley Grace Compston and Jonathan David Thompson
John Christian Sanders and Marsha Jane Cunningham
John Martin Heffernan and Athena Castillo
Dean-Michael Mais and Jennifer Whitney Jenkins
Gumaro J. Rodriguez-Miranda and Faythe Grosjean
Kacy Leigh Brumett and Zachary Kern
Lily Mae Queitsch and Nicholas Andrew Hodgman
Diego Erasmo Samperio Chavez and Aye Mya Tway
Jacob Michael Weil and Jose Wilkin Porras Barrantes
Jarrett Joseph Lortie and Jordan Nichole Opal Hoffman
Brittany Rae Daniel and Zachary Alan Spieth
Sinue Alejandro Gonzalez Nunez and Evelin Chavez
Rebecca Michelle Dohrman and Brenden Allen Jones
Kordell David Penland and Destiny Nicole Handshoe
Cody M. Coyer and Samantha Gunsch
Scott Taylor and Niki Hao
Noah Lee Wolf and Veia Marie Moreto Stafford
Jeremy David Buesking and Courtney Dianne Reed
Jon Covey and Lori Zollinger
Trevor Boyle and Lindsay Noelle Baker
Lee E. Kreager and Nicole D. Rogers
Amanda Trowbridge and Chase Ringwood
Makala Machelle Carter and Austin Michael Shroyer
Alysia Olivas and Andrew Karn
Robert Scott Resnick and Alyse Renee Kesler
Trentin B. Worsham and Abbigail Broxon
Sara Johnson and Jordan Rains
Taylor Landers and Clayton Hamilton
Perla Andreina Trinidad Pineda and Jesse Timothy Munos
Job Ortega Villanueva and Maria Esther Castro Arreola
Julie Rose Lengacher and Ethan Wayne Guenther
Laura L. Tomlinson and Larry J. Haupert
Taylor Brianne Edgar and Patrick Jerome Lantz
Zachary Michael Minnich and Crystal L. Rufenbarger
Kendra Marie Osborne and George Joseph Edwards
Bridget Leigh Perry and Brandon Richard Williams
Kenneth Dale Hull and Pamela Kay Soule
Suzanne Probasco and Ross Campbell
Morgan Lee Shannon and Christopher Lynn Ward
Jared Lacey and Shaina Collins
Marvin Lynn Hilty and Marlene Witmer
Kayla Breanna Detrick and Noah Gabriel Glass
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
