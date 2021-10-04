Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Pawns give other pieces their power.

Black to move; level: Easy

Contributor: Cornelia Schulz

Bc3+; This puzzle is actually a forced mate in four moves for black! For educational purposes, it is keen to note that black'ss pawn on d3 is actually the most important piece of this puzzle, as you will see. After black plays Bc3+, white's only prolonging move is NxBc3 (sure, white can block the check with its rook, but that leads to a quicker mate with Qc1#). In saying, the game will end as follows: 1...Bc3+ 2. NxBc3, QxNc3+ 3. Rd2 (forced), Qc1+ 4. Rd1 (forced), Nc2#! A beautiful smothered mate delivered by the knight which was only made possible from the pawn on d3- cutting off the king's escape.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.