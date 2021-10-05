Volunteers get helping hand

David and Misty Hernandez's friends always have a touching story about how they've been helped by the couple.

And then, they all know someone else who has a similar tale.

“With all of the volunteer work and support in the community, I don't think there's any way to say how many people they have helped,” friend Kim Searles said.

The Hernandez family usually volunteers assistance before it's asked and don't keep track of their good deeds or expect anything in return.

“I was homeless at one point in my life as a single dad, and I'll never forget how that feels to realize you have to rely on somebody else to help you when you don't have enough,” David Hernandez said. “It's a time in my life I would never want to go back to, but it humbled me, and I'll never take anything for granted.”

But on Aug. 21 instead of offering help, the Hernandezes found themselves the ones in need when Misty began suffering from a severe headache.

Misty posted on her Facebook page that she had an aneurysm.

“While I'd had more headaches over the past 6 months or so, I never would've expected an aneurysm,” she wrote. “I've always suffered from frequent migraines. I worked out for a few hours, worked in my garden, canned homemade pasta sauce and was about to start salsa. I felt heat spread through my head but not a strong headache. I became a little dizzy and nauseous then collapsed.”

David, having talked to a friend about brain aneurysm symptoms earlier in the week, rushed his wife to the hospital where she underwent immediate surgery.

It was the start of a long rehabilitation, and she was able to go home after about a month.

Misty and David are small-business owners with Evolve Spa, 5667 Coventry Lane, and Sud'n Impact Gym, 2429 W. Main St. Knowing the couple would need help paying medical bills and keeping both businesses operating, friends started a GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-support-misty-and-her-family) and organized a benefit concert and car show at Sweetwater on Sept. 12.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $32,000 and the benefit raised more than $5,000, allowing both businesses to remain open.

“It just felt like it was the right thing to do to help somebody who is always willing to help other people,” benefit organizer Steve Strahm said.

Strahm has his own story about David Hernandez. Strahm was an addict who had been released from prison when he walked into the gym one day and asked for help. Now he works at the gym and trains in martial arts despite having one leg amputated above the knee because of a staph infection.

“I can't speak for everybody they have ever helped, but for me, it has changed my life in ways short of God doing it miraculously that could never have happened,” Strahm said, “and that might be what's happening through Him using them.”

Juan Calderon remembers David volunteering to go to Puerto Rico with him to deliver supplies after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

“We were down there for five to six days with no electricity, no AC, just like what you see right now in Louisiana,” Calderon said. “He didn't have to go. He didn't know anybody, and he'd never been there. If you wanted to go to Puerto Rico, that was exactly not the time to go.”

And there's Erica Predum, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a 2007 automobile accident. Her insurance was finished paying for rehabilitation when she reached out to Hernandez. He took her on as a client, but after seeing her decrepit van decided he was going to help her get a newer version.

He hosted his first 5K race to raise $4,000, and Predum used the money for a better vehicle.

“I'm thankful for the role they had in my life and how they helped me get to where I am today,” she said. “They were a huge stepping stone to the level of independence I have now.”

Misty's friends have just as many similar stories.

Besides constantly donating items from her salon, Misty is always helping others. She coaches as part of the “Girls on the Run” elementary school program, helps North Side High School students apply for scholarships, volunteers at the school library and at Aboite Lutheran Church.

“The amount of people it's taking to replace this one woman is insane,” said friend Ashley Rickard.

David and Misty, who have been together 11 years and married nine, have helped raise money for Honor Flights, for a police officer's wife fighting cancer and have put on other 5Ks and raised money for homeless veterans. They also raised money to allow gym students to attend tournaments.

“I feel all of the prayers from my friends, families and people who don't even know me,” Misty wrote on her Facebook page. “I feel every good vibe, intention. I appreciate all of your support. Kind messages and gestures. I cannot tell you how much this means to me.”

But based on the response, it appears they already know.