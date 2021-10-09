The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Sara Elizabeth Hammond and Kyle Ryan Ehle

    Allyson Reece and Austin Weimer

    Lesley Quintana and Alberto Solis

    Eric Theron Bennett and Amber Marjorie Nichole Taylor-Rigby

    Elizabeth Anne Momper and Ryan Connor Flora

    Sarah Rose Scarberry and Corey Scott Mitchell

    Joseph Andrew Hickey and Erica Christine Means

    Olivia Marie Budzon and Bradley Allen

    Natasha Kristine Mesing and Samuel Aaron Milton

    Kayla Nicole Arnold and Hope Marie Powell

    Jacquelyn Marie Brelin and Matthew Ayers

    Ryan David Nystuen and Nicole Renee Hepworth

    Azalea Torian Bowman and Brandon Alexander Foutz

    Telana Brooks and Brian Stewart

    Janna Annette Mattox and Patrick Jack Firestine

    Shaley Cheri Orr and Eric Timothy Bultemeyer

    Haley Marie Herran and Alexander Clark Mitchell

    Katelyn Rose Anderson and Ryan Daniel Sichling

    Brianna Hopkins and Christopher Fox

    Kaitlin Rose Heck and Jeffrey Lee Jones Jr.

    Ryan P. Watts and Christy L. Ray

    Matthew Adam Browning and Stephanie Denise Taing

    Emma Marie Fifer and Logan Arthur Franke

    Samantha Jo Taylor and Nathan James Wrzesinski

    Whitney Marie Haecker and Justin Douglas Herrmann

    Joel Slygh and Kimberly Slygh

    Madeline Grace Clay and Christopher Lloyd Kindlesparger

    Christina Jean Gerhardt and Basil Brewer

    Kyle Brucker and Peter Meyer

    Molly Katherine Bernard and Jeffrey Leo Thomas

    Scott Buhr and Kaylee Thornson

    Myesha Jer'Nise Smith and Keith Smith

    Jamie Hart and Akeem Carswell

    Payton Alaine Summers and Logan Robert Williams

    Joseph Tyler Ross and Kirstin Marie Mansfield

    Kendra Ingram and Brian Baldwin

    Shelly Kay Drummond and Alphonzo Wright

    Sarah Lyst and Mark Ridgeway

    Brian T. Everett and William C. Shorts III

    Noah James Stoller and Payton Nichole Granger

    Cassie Lynn Hardiek and Joseph Michael Gomes

    Charles Richard Glesing II and Sarah Ann Pease

    Felicia Jean Wagstaff and Marcus Lavain Wagstaff

    Alysia Chaney and Matthew Warner

    Seth Adam Ball and Carissa Lynn Seelye

    Justin Anthony Marz and Katrina Luciel Rolston

    Lily Megan Ditton and Nicholas Michael Phelps

    Breeanna N. Roof and Brandon James Hendry

    Andrew James Jacquay and Justine Haley Wurm

    Eniel Hernandez Mendez and Judith Jacqueline Paniagua

    Anansa Renee Harris and Sarah Michelle Newport

    Caitlin Dearth and Andy Vongphachanh

    Daniel T. Clodfelter and Yvonne D. Mooney

    Amanda Koester and Daniel Hernandez

    Joshua Lewis Sellden and Amie Kay Jewett

    Anne Michelle Bazur and Mark Allen McClellan

    Kerols Botros and Kermena George Makramallah

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

