Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sara Elizabeth Hammond and Kyle Ryan Ehle
Allyson Reece and Austin Weimer
Lesley Quintana and Alberto Solis
Eric Theron Bennett and Amber Marjorie Nichole Taylor-Rigby
Elizabeth Anne Momper and Ryan Connor Flora
Sarah Rose Scarberry and Corey Scott Mitchell
Joseph Andrew Hickey and Erica Christine Means
Olivia Marie Budzon and Bradley Allen
Natasha Kristine Mesing and Samuel Aaron Milton
Kayla Nicole Arnold and Hope Marie Powell
Jacquelyn Marie Brelin and Matthew Ayers
Ryan David Nystuen and Nicole Renee Hepworth
Azalea Torian Bowman and Brandon Alexander Foutz
Telana Brooks and Brian Stewart
Janna Annette Mattox and Patrick Jack Firestine
Shaley Cheri Orr and Eric Timothy Bultemeyer
Haley Marie Herran and Alexander Clark Mitchell
Katelyn Rose Anderson and Ryan Daniel Sichling
Brianna Hopkins and Christopher Fox
Kaitlin Rose Heck and Jeffrey Lee Jones Jr.
Ryan P. Watts and Christy L. Ray
Matthew Adam Browning and Stephanie Denise Taing
Emma Marie Fifer and Logan Arthur Franke
Samantha Jo Taylor and Nathan James Wrzesinski
Whitney Marie Haecker and Justin Douglas Herrmann
Joel Slygh and Kimberly Slygh
Madeline Grace Clay and Christopher Lloyd Kindlesparger
Christina Jean Gerhardt and Basil Brewer
Kyle Brucker and Peter Meyer
Molly Katherine Bernard and Jeffrey Leo Thomas
Scott Buhr and Kaylee Thornson
Myesha Jer'Nise Smith and Keith Smith
Jamie Hart and Akeem Carswell
Payton Alaine Summers and Logan Robert Williams
Joseph Tyler Ross and Kirstin Marie Mansfield
Kendra Ingram and Brian Baldwin
Shelly Kay Drummond and Alphonzo Wright
Sarah Lyst and Mark Ridgeway
Brian T. Everett and William C. Shorts III
Noah James Stoller and Payton Nichole Granger
Cassie Lynn Hardiek and Joseph Michael Gomes
Charles Richard Glesing II and Sarah Ann Pease
Felicia Jean Wagstaff and Marcus Lavain Wagstaff
Alysia Chaney and Matthew Warner
Seth Adam Ball and Carissa Lynn Seelye
Justin Anthony Marz and Katrina Luciel Rolston
Lily Megan Ditton and Nicholas Michael Phelps
Breeanna N. Roof and Brandon James Hendry
Andrew James Jacquay and Justine Haley Wurm
Eniel Hernandez Mendez and Judith Jacqueline Paniagua
Anansa Renee Harris and Sarah Michelle Newport
Caitlin Dearth and Andy Vongphachanh
Daniel T. Clodfelter and Yvonne D. Mooney
Amanda Koester and Daniel Hernandez
Joshua Lewis Sellden and Amie Kay Jewett
Anne Michelle Bazur and Mark Allen McClellan
Kerols Botros and Kermena George Makramallah
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
