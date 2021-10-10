If you're the kind of person who likes to take a more hands-on approach to your shopping, then you'll no doubt enjoy these fall u-picks. Whether you are looking for apples, pumpkins or flowers, there are several places in the Fort Wayne area that fit the bill. Here are just a few to get you started.

Here comes the sun(flowers)

Salomon Farm Park

Sunflowers really combine the best of summer and fall into one giant, sun-loving bloom. If you've never walked through a field of these towering beauties, then you need to get out to Salomon Farm Park and take advantage of the sunflower field that has walking paths throughout. There's plenty of opportunities to take selfies with the flowers, and take a few of them home through the park's u-pick opportunities. Sunflowers are $2 a stem, and zinnias are $1 a stem. Check out Salomon Farm's Facebook page for the next u-pick at www.facebook.com/salomonfarmpark.

Where: 817 W. Dupont Road

Hours: Check the Facebook page for cutting hours; park hours are daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Autumn fruits

Advanced Tree Technology

There's just something about picking an apple right off the tree that makes the fruit taste a little better than those in the grocery store. And the best part is there's no ladder needed as the apples – which come in several varieties – are on dwarf trees, perfect for both adults and children's reach. But apples aren't the only fall fruit available here. Visitors can venture out into the field and pick their own pumpkin. What size you choose is up to you – just remember you have to carry it out.

Where: 12818 Edgerton Road, New Haven

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

An a-peeling option

Cook's Orchard

This orchard is another great place that is ripe for apple picking. In addition to picking your own apples, the owners have a variety of products such as cider and apple butter that demonstrates just what can be made with what's found here. And if you still need apple assistance, Cook's offers recipes on its website, www.cooksorchard.com/recipes/ So head on out and pick a bushel – after all your neighbors probably what an apple pie too.

Where: 8724 Huguenard Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fall floral

J&L Pickin Patch

The sunflowers are done at this farm, but there are plenty of other flowers, including zinnias, for you to pick. There are more than 50 beds to choose from. Pick up some pumpkins and gourds while you're there to round out your fall décor.

Where: 3522 Nutman Ave.

Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.