Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: “When you see a good move, look for a better one.” – Emanuel Lasker

White to move; level: Genius

Contributor: Brendan Cooper

Ra8!!; Why? Well, the goal of the game is to checkmate the opposing king and right now, white has no possible checks because black's queen and knight are holding all the pivotal dark squares. Ra8 is what's known as a "deflection tactic" where you force an opposing piece to leave a square, rank or file that it occupies... Ra8 is so brilliant because QxR is eventually forced due to the pin to its king. Nonetheless, black will most likely be shocked by this move; playing 1...g5xN+ 2. Qxf4, QxR; thinking they just won two pieces for free but are soon to be sadly mistaken. Now, the possibilities on how to proceed are endless for white because squares have now opened for checks. Here are a few forcing lines (with best defense by black) after 2. Qxf4, QxR: 3. Qd4+, Ke8 4. QxRh8+, Nf8 5. Qxf8+, KxQ 6. Rh8+ ....also, 3. Qd4+, Kc7 4. Qg7+, Kd8 5. QxRh8+ ....also, 3. Qd6+, Kc8 4. Qe6+, Kd8 5. RxNh7!, with no defense to stop either mate or winning black's queen. We urge you to play Ra8 out on your board to witness all the beautiful potential white has unlocked.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.