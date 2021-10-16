The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Marissa Hill and Mitchell Zolton

    Aleigh Harmon and James Robert Johnson II

    Jasmine Rae Pecina and Dwight Irie Young

    David Keating and Megan Roemmich

    Mackenna Kate Moore and Zachary Axel Sorg

    Aubrey Zartman and Benjamin Harvey

    Kayla Lynn Perkins and Kristopher Steven O'Connor

    Andrea Lynn Hess and Michael Paul Henry

    Elizabeth Ann Hess and Gabriel Lee Curtis

    Tamarah Karissa Chamul and Alex Ronaldo Morales Sandoval

    Erika Renee Stockdale and Chad Isadore Kaluza

    Alexis Morgan Barcelona and Harrison Bradley Sutphin

    Matthew Gotsch and Megan Meyer

    Camille McClain and James Richard Chilton

    Matthew Lane Bolen and Natalie Marie Brown

    Micala Elizabeth Lusch and Billy Don Piercey Jr.

    Paige Amber Brigman and Andrew David King

    Elizabeth Abigail Carrizales Castillo and Gerson Orlando Garcia Barrios

    Cassandra Hill and Monty Smith

    Amber Lauryn Childers and Michael Anthony Day

    Samara Danielle Carroll and John McCammon III

    Joel A. Janssens and Sabrina Monique Royal

    Lauren Elizabeth Cassady and Vitaliy Andrey Kleshchevnikov

    Staci Smalley and Justin Braid

    Taylor Leigh Amundson and Logan Charles Goodrich

    Melinda Earnest and David Stanley

    Matthew Alan Reid and Dorinda S. Mosbrucker

    Drew Brooksen Mogg and Kayla Renae Deaton

    David Michael Gilbert and Ashley Lynn Smith

    Olden King Jr. and Patricia D. Thomas

    Raney Michelle Sinkey and David Clemons

    Matthew Ciancanelli and Hannah Williams

    Samantha Jean Ware and Joshua Aaron Schneider

    Nathan Emerson Cottrell and Latacha Ann Frederick

    Heaven Jacobs and Alexis Laloge

    Danielle Concheta Iovino and Cary Sue Dixon

    Lilybeth Jassmine Mora and Kristopher Derrell Barnes

    Dimitra Maria Makridakis and Anthony Joseph D'Virgilio

    Lavon M. Steury and Amy Marie Schwartz

    Brody Michael Crum and Brittany Arlene Brown

    Anna Schillinger and Thomas Edward Nolan II

    Adam Michael Freiburger and Aubrey Maria Eichman

    Michelle Lynn Villagomes and Garnett Joseph McCallum

    Jeremy Joseph Weiks and Alyson Nicole Hess

    Max S. Green and Rachael J. Finchum

    Brittany Mina Waller and Kennel Velazquez Hillyer

    Paul Dwayne Wyche and Lisette Rodriguez

    Keatton Arthur Middleton and Shalyn Nicole Bowman

    Dakota James Patrick and Elisabeth Ely

    Lisa Lynn Pacula and Dan Thomas Grotrian

    Jordan Vaught and Alicia Weimer

    Spencer Thomas Beckley and Katreen Quta

    Andrew Michael Faux and Heidi Renee Hicks

    Anthony Jerome Threatt and Sybrena Denice Cooper

    Alicia Mae Newton and Dennis Joseph Elick

    Wesley Howard Ulmer and Gina Lavega Onate

    Frida Litzy Cruz and Richard Nathaniel Saxxon Anderson

    Bailey Anne Bireley and Tyler James Marshall

    Fredrick Michael Colacuori Jr. and Mary Michelle Arnold

    Austin Allen and Kaitlyn Elliott

    Olivia Lee Rowe and Christopher DeWayne Stevenson Jr.

    Joshua David Gage and Julio Guerra-Garcia

    Kelsey Woosley and Jarod Kister

    Schrae Hammock and Lydell Trainor Jr.

    Daniel Clarence Gerig and Kelsey Diane Foster

    Benjamin Lee McEowen and Nichole L. Mendez

    Skyelar Bolden and Colton Kowalewski

    Rebekah Renee Lewis and James Randall Rensberger

    Dawn Marie Farmer and Eric Michael Hampton

    Brenda Lee Ramirez and Eliazar Omar Ramos Jr.

    Rachel Louise Janes and Calvin Bray Jr.

    Andrew Paul Simmons and Rachel Janel Guin-Lowry

    Natalie Nicole Maurer and Richard Gene McZegle

    Ashley Lynn Starkey and Robert Vance Shearer

    Matthew Robert Bennett and Chelsi Michelle Ewing

    Timothy Joseph Feasler II and Angela Ann Feasler

    Colleen Erin Cook and Ken Edward Geisleman II

    Caleb Matthew Ridenour and Olivia Samantha Ann Mowan

    Brad Lawrence Yoder and Kyle William Thomas

    Tony Jovevski and Gabriella Barron

    Zachary J. Carter and Alicyn M. Enyart

    Breanna M. Newman and Patrick Curtis Atkins-Manu

    Sophia Catherine Vincent and William Michael Backstrom

    Melvin Carl Jackson Jr. and Raven Nikole Bell

    Adam Joseph Noblitt and Kyle Kenneth Lowe

    Daniel Bonney and Yixuan Du

    Haley Renee Van der Weele and Kyle Richard Nei

    Lexy Joanne Wheatcraft and Jason Landin Reader

    Mark Anthony Hall and Patricia Hope Lopez

    Veronica Jean Looney and Casey Matthew Hartsough

    Ryan Smith and Desiree Hartman

    Makayla Elaine Morris and Joseph David Spillers

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

