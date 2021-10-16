Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marissa Hill and Mitchell Zolton
Aleigh Harmon and James Robert Johnson II
Jasmine Rae Pecina and Dwight Irie Young
David Keating and Megan Roemmich
Mackenna Kate Moore and Zachary Axel Sorg
Aubrey Zartman and Benjamin Harvey
Kayla Lynn Perkins and Kristopher Steven O'Connor
Andrea Lynn Hess and Michael Paul Henry
Elizabeth Ann Hess and Gabriel Lee Curtis
Tamarah Karissa Chamul and Alex Ronaldo Morales Sandoval
Erika Renee Stockdale and Chad Isadore Kaluza
Alexis Morgan Barcelona and Harrison Bradley Sutphin
Matthew Gotsch and Megan Meyer
Camille McClain and James Richard Chilton
Matthew Lane Bolen and Natalie Marie Brown
Micala Elizabeth Lusch and Billy Don Piercey Jr.
Paige Amber Brigman and Andrew David King
Elizabeth Abigail Carrizales Castillo and Gerson Orlando Garcia Barrios
Cassandra Hill and Monty Smith
Amber Lauryn Childers and Michael Anthony Day
Samara Danielle Carroll and John McCammon III
Joel A. Janssens and Sabrina Monique Royal
Lauren Elizabeth Cassady and Vitaliy Andrey Kleshchevnikov
Staci Smalley and Justin Braid
Taylor Leigh Amundson and Logan Charles Goodrich
Melinda Earnest and David Stanley
Matthew Alan Reid and Dorinda S. Mosbrucker
Drew Brooksen Mogg and Kayla Renae Deaton
David Michael Gilbert and Ashley Lynn Smith
Olden King Jr. and Patricia D. Thomas
Raney Michelle Sinkey and David Clemons
Matthew Ciancanelli and Hannah Williams
Samantha Jean Ware and Joshua Aaron Schneider
Nathan Emerson Cottrell and Latacha Ann Frederick
Heaven Jacobs and Alexis Laloge
Danielle Concheta Iovino and Cary Sue Dixon
Lilybeth Jassmine Mora and Kristopher Derrell Barnes
Dimitra Maria Makridakis and Anthony Joseph D'Virgilio
Lavon M. Steury and Amy Marie Schwartz
Brody Michael Crum and Brittany Arlene Brown
Anna Schillinger and Thomas Edward Nolan II
Adam Michael Freiburger and Aubrey Maria Eichman
Michelle Lynn Villagomes and Garnett Joseph McCallum
Jeremy Joseph Weiks and Alyson Nicole Hess
Max S. Green and Rachael J. Finchum
Brittany Mina Waller and Kennel Velazquez Hillyer
Paul Dwayne Wyche and Lisette Rodriguez
Keatton Arthur Middleton and Shalyn Nicole Bowman
Dakota James Patrick and Elisabeth Ely
Lisa Lynn Pacula and Dan Thomas Grotrian
Jordan Vaught and Alicia Weimer
Spencer Thomas Beckley and Katreen Quta
Andrew Michael Faux and Heidi Renee Hicks
Anthony Jerome Threatt and Sybrena Denice Cooper
Alicia Mae Newton and Dennis Joseph Elick
Wesley Howard Ulmer and Gina Lavega Onate
Frida Litzy Cruz and Richard Nathaniel Saxxon Anderson
Bailey Anne Bireley and Tyler James Marshall
Fredrick Michael Colacuori Jr. and Mary Michelle Arnold
Austin Allen and Kaitlyn Elliott
Olivia Lee Rowe and Christopher DeWayne Stevenson Jr.
Joshua David Gage and Julio Guerra-Garcia
Kelsey Woosley and Jarod Kister
Schrae Hammock and Lydell Trainor Jr.
Daniel Clarence Gerig and Kelsey Diane Foster
Benjamin Lee McEowen and Nichole L. Mendez
Skyelar Bolden and Colton Kowalewski
Rebekah Renee Lewis and James Randall Rensberger
Dawn Marie Farmer and Eric Michael Hampton
Brenda Lee Ramirez and Eliazar Omar Ramos Jr.
Rachel Louise Janes and Calvin Bray Jr.
Andrew Paul Simmons and Rachel Janel Guin-Lowry
Natalie Nicole Maurer and Richard Gene McZegle
Ashley Lynn Starkey and Robert Vance Shearer
Matthew Robert Bennett and Chelsi Michelle Ewing
Timothy Joseph Feasler II and Angela Ann Feasler
Colleen Erin Cook and Ken Edward Geisleman II
Caleb Matthew Ridenour and Olivia Samantha Ann Mowan
Brad Lawrence Yoder and Kyle William Thomas
Tony Jovevski and Gabriella Barron
Zachary J. Carter and Alicyn M. Enyart
Breanna M. Newman and Patrick Curtis Atkins-Manu
Sophia Catherine Vincent and William Michael Backstrom
Melvin Carl Jackson Jr. and Raven Nikole Bell
Adam Joseph Noblitt and Kyle Kenneth Lowe
Daniel Bonney and Yixuan Du
Haley Renee Van der Weele and Kyle Richard Nei
Lexy Joanne Wheatcraft and Jason Landin Reader
Mark Anthony Hall and Patricia Hope Lopez
Veronica Jean Looney and Casey Matthew Hartsough
Ryan Smith and Desiree Hartman
Makayla Elaine Morris and Joseph David Spillers
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
