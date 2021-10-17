Florence shines on Italy trip

Are you ready to fly to Rome? Are you ready to travel by train between Italy’s popular cities? I was.

My journey started at Fort Wayne International Airport, where I checked in before my flight by showing the Delta ticket agent my passport, my completed Passenger Locator Form required by Italy, and my CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card.

I had a layover in Atlanta and then I went direct to Rome. From there, I took a two-hour train ride north, where my Italian adventure began.

Florence is known for its museums, palaces and churches. The Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore is a beautiful structure with a massive dome that stands out in the middle of the city. I walked up its 463 steps and slipped through some tight spaces for a great view of the city.

Next to the cathedral is the famous Galleria Dell’Accademia that houses the largest number of Michelangelo sculptures in the world. The most popular is the large statue where David stands naked. I walked across the Arno River using the Vasari Corridor, an elevated enclosed passageway that was used to move people safely from the palace of the government to their residences. Today, it is filled with jewelry shops and street vendors selling souvenirs.

I walked up the hillside to the Piazzale Michelangelo, where I got an enchanting view of the city’s skyline. After, I wandered Florence’s old streets and visited wine bars, pastry shops and restaurants. In one restaurant, there was a sign to remind tourists that fruit on pizza or chicken in pasta is not Italian food. I knew about the no fruit on pizza, but the no chicken in pasta? What about my favorite chicken fettuccine alfredo? I was taken aback, but I carried on. After I stayed three days, I got on a train and traveled to Pisa.

Pisa is a great place, but staying more than two days is too long to visit. It has the world-famous leaning Tower of Pisa that so many tourists, including me, pose by to create silly pictures. Many visit just to see the tower and then leave. I probably should have done that.

I climbed the tower’s 297 steps to view the area. The climb is a reminder that you should travel while you are healthy. People who were unfit had trouble going up, and people with bad knees had trouble going down.

Next to the tower is the Pisa Cathedral. The interior is breathtaking. It has granite columns, a high golden wood ceiling and lots of golden décor and paintings. Close to the cathedral is the round, domed Baptistery. It too, is a beautiful structure with a stunning interior.

I walked to Borgo Stretto and the Corso Italia, the city’s main shopping areas – which feature luxury label stores that sell brand names. From Pisa, I took a three-hour train back to Rome.

Rome is full of history. I went to the popular and historic Colosseum. It is where gladiator battles took place during the time of the Roman empire. I went to the Vatican and visited St. Peter’s Basilica, and instead of taking the elevator to the top of its dome, I climbed its 551 steps so I could look out the various windows along the way. Sometimes the journey is just as important as the destination.

Rome also has many hidden gems. One that stands out is the Borghese Park. It features fountains, a lake, temples, statues, museums and a stunning view of the Piazza del Popolo.

A note of caution about traveling abroad: check the requirements prior to traveling. When I was in Italy, the country implemented a rule that U.S. travelers must show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of traveling to Italy. This is similar to the requirement to re-enter the United States. If safety protocols like mask wearing, COVID testing and social distancing are something you’ll comply with, there is no reason you can’t resume your travels.