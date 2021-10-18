Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Have a good (k)night!

Black to move; level: Medium

Contributor: GM Hikaru Nakamura vs. GM Boris Gelfand

Answer:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color Bxg2+!; It is important to note that this is not how the game Nakamura vs. Gelfand actually ended rather, it was a positional possibility. Regardless, Bxg2+ is the beginning of a forced checkmate in five moves for GM Hikaru. KxBg2 is forced for white as black now has the luxury of finishing the game in style: 1...Bxg2+ 2. KxBg2, Qh3+! 3. KxQ (if 3. Kh1 then g2#), Ng5+ 4. Kg2 (forced), Nh4+ 5. Kh1 (forced), g2#! A rare knight(s)/pawn combination checkmate.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.