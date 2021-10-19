Basketball's evolution told

Growing up in Fort Wayne, basketball never intrigued Madison Moore enough to join the neighborhood kids playing it in their cul-de-sac. Instead, she became a gymnast.

But she found her love of hoops during the COVID-19 quarantine, and now she's written a basketball love letter called, “More Than Just a Game: The Black Origins of Basketball.” Published by Chicago's Albert Whitman & Co., the children's book details African-Americans' origins of the sport in the early-1900s.

Illustrated by Lonnie Olliveirre, Moore's 32-page book describes how Black players were largely prohibited from participating after Dr. James Naismith invented the game in 1891 because contests were mostly played in segregated facilities, including YMCAs and colleges. Moore wonders how the professional game evolved to include more than 70% of African-American players today.

“It started with one Black gym teacher who brought it back to his school after attending a teaching course at Harvard one summer (in 1904),” Moore said. “It kind of grew from there, along with the Black cultural revolution of music. In the early 1900s, blues and jazz were becoming super-popular and lots of dance halls and ballrooms started opening up.”

Seeing an opportunity, basketball organizers worked with dance hall owners to put on games before the musical events. The games became popular enough to form leagues, and teams became known as The Black Fives.

Eventually, The Black Fives were able to compete with white teams in some tournaments or head-to-head games and won the majority of them. The New York Rens, one of the most successful of The Black Fives teams, won the inaugural World Championship of Professional Basketball in 1939. Before folding in 1949, the Rens compiled a 2,588-539 record.

The book's story ends around 1949 with the formation of the National Basketball Association.

“These teams were so good and so dominant there was no way they could keep the players out of the league and still be legitimate,” Moore said. “These players made their own way and they proved they could not be ignored as players.

“I feel like it's such a beautiful history when you think about the cultural next to the sports. I got so wrapped up in that history and the story and I wanted to tell it.”

During her research, Moore reached out to Claude Johnson, founder of The Black Fives foundation.

“I was very interested in finding out more, and I thought it was great that she was doing a kids book,” Johnson said. “What I really like about Madison's projects is she took the time to be thoughtful and really care about our organization.”

Moore, a 2015 Homestead High School graduate, studied English literature and visual arts at the University of Chicago and now works as a full-time editor of arts-and-crafts books in Chicago. She's working on her second book, “Bonnie's New Old Outfit,” which she wrote during 2020 and will publish next year.

The pandemic allowed her to focus on both her writing and drawing, and she's hoping to continue refining her illustration abilities. She's got plenty of ideas sitting on a Google document list, including middle grade books and some graphic novels.

“Since I started writing, it feels like a tap that has just been flowing,” she said. “All these things that I'll see during my day to day life will make me think of a story idea, or I'll draw something and I'll think that might be a perfect character for another book. Ideas keep coming and coming, which I love.”

She also discovered a love of basketball watching NBA games last season from the Orlando bubble, drawn in by the players' activism with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The book sells for $16.99 and is available on Amazon or at Bookshop.org. Moore also has her own website and blog at thegirlandthelamb.com, and she's @thegirlandthelamb on Instagram. The Girl and the Lamb is based on a favorite childhood stuffed animal, and it fits well with writing books for children.

“I think telling stories for kids is an honor and a privilege, and I have always loved working with kids,” she said. “I feel like something that has connected all these different parts of my life. I wasn't expecting that but it's kind of perfect for me.”