Boxes soothe parents' grief

Though they had been told a few hours before that their daughter had passed away, the shock of delivering their stillborn child was crushing for Ethan and Kylie Reum.

After eight months of sharing their delight and dreams for their baby, there was no way to prepare for the worst a parent could imagine. And as with any trauma, there's always a quest to understand why something happened, a yearning to give it purpose and meaning to somehow move forward.

It was through this experience that the Reums found a way to help others dealing with a similar loss.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, 1 in 160 births in the United States is stillborn, about 24,000 each year, defined as coming after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

It was earlier in the day that Kylie realized the baby was not moving and decided to drive to the hospital. After Ethan arrived, they were informed of the diagnosis at 2 p.m. Addilyn Lucille Reum was born at 4:03 a.m. Aug. 28 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, weighing 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

“We were just flooded with thoughts of all the things we were going to do with her,” Ethan said.

And that's about when Cori McKenzie walked into the room. A maternal child health bereavement coordinator, she says, “It is a path I have walked as a parent.” Her daughter was stillborn 10 years ago.

Essentially, McKenzie's job is to help parents understand their options, offering guidance as someone who has lived this situation and then educated herself to help others.

“Being able to normalize and validate the experiences and the feelings that they have is really important,” McKenzie said. “Helping to normalize some of those parenting experiences even though everything is upside down from what you expected it to be.”

It's OK, she tells parents, to sing songs to the baby that mothers might have sung during the pregnancy, to read books to the baby and even to dress the baby. Holding and talking to the child, and even taking pictures is OK. The hospital provides a professional photographer and an artist can provide a family drawing.

Foot and hand prints were taken, and a small heart was found on the bottom of Addilyn's foot which her parents now have tattooed on their arms.

“Even in the hospital we started meeting people,” Ethan said. “There's a big community of people behind this, people who have been through it, a lot more people than I expected. There's just a lot of people who have come together in different ways to help other people get through it.”

In a way, McKenzie represents a culture of parents of stillborn children who now help those during the worst time of their life. A Parkview support group is called Healing Hearts and meets monthly. There's also a pregnancy after loss group for those who try again.

The Reums were offered use of a Cuddle Cot, a cooling bassinet which allows parents to have more time to spend with the baby before it must be taken away. Similar to the cooling machine sometimes used after surgeries, a Cuddle Cot keeps the baby cool.

Before Cuddle Cots, families were permitted very limited time with the baby. Parkview has two Cuddle Cots, and the Reums used one to spend two days with Addilyn, sharing time with family members.

“I can't imagine trying to process what we had to process with no time with her,” Ethan said. “That's the only way you can keep the baby with you for a long period if you are trying to spend time with them or create those memories you are going to have forever.

“The whole thing is life-changing, but being able to have that time with her made it as much of a positive experience as it could possibly be. It made it bearable. We both came to a sense of closure, pretty much at the same time and knew it was time to be able to go home and start the preparation for the next several days.”

The Reums have started a GoFundMe page called “Cuddle Cots in honor of Addilyn.” The cots cost approximately $3,300, and many hospitals do not have them. Their goal is to donate three.

Kylie is a member of several Facebook stillborn support pages.

“A lot of the ladies said the baby was taken from them immediately, and they didn't have time with it because they didn't have those resources,” Kylie said.

Eventually, the Reums want to help other families directly, with Kylie also possibly contributing her photography skills.

“We're open to talking about it in a respectful way,” Kylie said. “I feel like it's healing to know I can help someone else. I can use my unused maternal instincts to provide help to people that I can't provide to her.”

October is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

“Loss parents are a pretty phenomenal group of people,” McKenzie said. “They tap into an unknown strength that you don't know you have until you have to access it, and they keep going every day with broken hearts.”