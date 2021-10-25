Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Technically, neither player can win here.

Black to move; level: Intermediate

Contributor: Endgame technique

Ke8; The only move from black that forces a draw! Obviously black cannot win without any pieces and you do not want white to promote their pawn. Playing Ke8 puts white in a bind no matter what they play next, it's a draw. Example: 1...Ke8 2. Kd6, Kd8 (not allowing white to gain the opposition) 3. e7+, Ke8 a forced draw. Another example: 1...Ke8 2. Kf5, Ke8 (back to where we started). We urge you to play this position out on your board to understand this important endgame technique.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.