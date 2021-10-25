Sci-fi show '4400' returns with diverse cast on CW

A new cast and a familiar premise mark a reboot of a mid-2000s cult hit in a sci-fi series upcoming on The CW.

“4400,” a series that premieres today, follows 4400 overlooked, undervalued or marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last century and literally drop out of the sky one night in 2021 in Detroit, having not aged at all and with no memory of what happened.

They include Shanice (Brittany Adebumola, “Grand Army”), a lawyer and young mother from 2005 whose reunion with her husband and suddenly teenage daughter is rocky; Andre (TL Thompson, “Adventures in New America”), a World War I Army surgeon; Claudette (Jaye Ladymore, “Chicago P.D.”), an influential figure from the civil rights movement; Isaiah “Rev” Johnson, (Derrick A. King, “Call Your Mother”), a cleric from 1990s Chicago; and LaDonna (newcomer Khailah Johnson), a reality TV star from 2015 Miami.

As the government tries to understand the phenomenon, it sends social worker Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones, “Arrow”) and prison guard Keisha (Ireon Roach, “Chicago P.D.”) to analyze the threat.

The series is a reimagining of the 2004-07 USA Network series “The 4400” and stars a diverse cast headed by Adebumola, who jumped at the opportunity to play a successful Black woman who struggles with motherhood, postpartum depression and her new surroundings.

“It's funny because when I first got this role, I thought Shanice and I were very different,” she said. “But the more I sort of did my research and dug deeper into the character, I realized that she and I are very similar. I won't go into specifics but in many ways I was Mariah (Shanice's daughter) in my personal life. So to play this character in Shanice, who is an actual person in many ways in my actual life, it required a lot of empathy for me to understand what that person in my life was sort of going through.”

Also emotional was the reunion scene in 2021 with Shanice's husband, Logan, and the actress credits Cory Jeacoma (“Fan Girl”) for helping her through it.

“It wasn't an easy scene,” she says, “and of course in this industry you do a couple of takes of the same scene. So I think we definitely leaned on each other but also just tried to be as open to whatever would come emotionally in the moment with each other.”