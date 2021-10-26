Halloween scares for sale

I shuddered a bit when I saw the giant, animatronic jack-in-the-box clown.

Then I shuddered a bit more when I saw it sat next to a sign that said “This display is for sale.”

Ummm, would I really want to take that thing home with me? Probably not.

But honestly, for me, that wasn't even the most disturbing display Roger Dau and Shawna Stream-Dau have created in their Skeletown. That would be the skeletal nanny dressed in a Victorian-era dress pushing an antique baby stroller with a skeletal baby in a gown and bonnet that rises up, scaring the wits out of those who pass by.

You can buy that, too. In fact, everything that the couple have created – with the exception of the pirates – is for sale.

It is the last nail in the coffin, so to speak, of their haunted fantasy land – something they have been working on 13 years.

The haunted display, complete with a freak show circus that includes lifelike skeletons to resemble the old-time circus posters featuring the strongman, Siamese twins, bearded lady, sword swallower and the world's smallest couple; skeletal pirates and their pirate ship; and a cemetery with tombstones, coffin and Grim Reaper sitting on a throne in the middle, is at Stream-Dau's mother's home in Southwood Park at the corner of Indiana and Pasadena avenues.

Skeletown has become so large that some of it spills onto the neighbor's yard – with permission, of course.

The couple weren't able to do the display last year because of COVID, so they spent that time making new additions. That included pirates and the ship, which is made of reclaimed wood. They are planning to keep that in the hopes of putting it in their yard when they move to the neighborhood from their Roanoke home.

Stream-Dau says they decided to sell the pieces because their daughters are now 20 and 22 and they have just about completed all the ideas they wanted to do. This year that included adding a skeletal mermaid, complete with real fish scales that were hot glued onto her tail.

And even if the mermaid sells, Stream-Dau will have a forever reminder of the fishy female from the scar she acquired while working on it. In fact, it's just one of many.

“Every year there's a new scar,” Roger Dau says.

And where do you get fish scales for such a job? Amazon, of course.

It's just one of many details that the couple have lovingly and carefully crafted into their characters. Anyone who does buy the displays can expect to get their money's worth.

Many of the items are found in antique and thrift stores, which helps add to the realism of the creepiness. Prices for the displays range from $10 to more than $700.

There's an antique wheelchair with a patient being pushed by a nurse in a 1920s uniform ($350), or the 1950s original Memorial Coliseum stadium seats used for the animated Reapers football team display. That comes with six skeletons and can be yours for $775.

And that freak show? You can buy whatever freak you want for $425 to $475 each. Those interested can call 260-739-2007.

Of course, the couple will never get back the amount of money they invested in the displays. Trying to put an estimate on the amount of time would be almost impossible. But it's really not about that anyway. It's about bringing their creations to life and allowing others to enjoy it.

So before Skeletown is parceled off, visitors can see it for a final time at 4429 Indiana Ave. through Sunday. It's available all day, but things really come to life at night when the lights and effects are added.

Actors will be on hand in the evening hours this weekend – 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday then during trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Not having the display and working on it each year will definitely free up the couple's time.

When asked what they will do with the extra hours, Shawna Stream-Dau is quick to answer, “Vacation.”

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.