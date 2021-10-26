Think outside the box on last-minute costume

Halloween is only five days away, and you don't have a costume.

Putting aside the procrastination (we'll let you wrestle with that issue), we have a solution to your problem. All you need is a box.

And if you're like most of us, who've been doing quite a bit of shopping online these days, we bet you have one, or two, or many sitting around the house.

But if you don't, Two Men and a Truck in Fort Wayne has that – as well as costume ideas for the boxes – covered.

The company has been offering “Boxtume” ideas on its website for a few years, says Daniel Branson, marketing coordinator for the Fort Wayne area. In addition to Fort Wayne, the company also has locations in Angola, Bluffton, Warsaw, Ligonier and Wabash.

Branson says the boxtumes are a “cost-efficient and cost-effective way to create a Halloween costume,” and “99% of everything (you use to decorate) is things you can find around the house.”

Two Men and a Truck offers small, medium and large boxes, and most cost between $2 to $5, Branson says. That means a whole outfit may cost only $10 to $15 plus supplies, he says.

Some of the ideas are: a quarantine couch potato, T-Rex, a unicorn and a robot. The website (twomenandatruck.com/box-costume-ideas) offers tutorials on how to make each Boxtume.

The T-Rex is Branson's favorite. The Boxtume uses two big boxes – perfect for a guy who is 6 foot 4 like him.

There are 10 costume ideas on the website, Branson says. And since many people have been doing a lot of DIY these days, it's perfect for the creative and the procrastinators alike.

trich@jg.net