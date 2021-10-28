CMA adds performers for show

The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

The Country Music Association announced additional performers Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

Underwood and Aldean will perform their current hit “If I Didn't Love You,” while Brown and Young will sing “Famous Friends.” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show that will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

Late author's last book published

Christian author Rachel Held Evans left behind a legion of loyal readers when she died in May 2019, at the age of 37. Last June, a children's book she'd been working on was published posthumously and soon topped the picture-book bestseller lists.

Next week, her final book for adults is being published, titled “Wholehearted Faith.” It's addressed to Christians like herself who sometimes wrestle with doubts about their faith yet do not want to abandon it.

“Wholeheartedness means that we can ask bold questions, knowing that God loves us not just in spite of them but also because of them,” she writes in the new book.

The book opens with a poignant forward by her husband, Daniel Evans, and an introduction by Jeff Chu, an author, editor and close friend of the couple who was recruited by Daniel to flesh out her unfinished manuscript.

Paperback, not autograph, writer

All you need is love – but not an autograph from Sir Paul McCartney.

The Beatle has gotten quite persnickety when it comes to fans seeking his signature. But at age 79, he has earned the right to be.

In a new interview, McCartney shared that while he's happy to have a conversation with fans, he will not participate in scribbling his John Hancock or posing for selfies.

“(It) always struck me as a bit strange,” the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter told Reader's Digest UK for a November 2021 cover story. “ 'Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' Why? We both know who I am.”

McCartney has found that stopping those kinds of interactions are better in the long run.

The beloved Beatles musician is following suit from his former bandmate, Ringo Starr, who's also not a fan of the fanatical practice.

Hip-hop star earns college degree

There will be no honorary degrees or celebrity-favored certification programs for Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar has announced that she is graduating college.

“2021 finna graduate collegeeee, taking my graduation pics today,” she wrote Monday on Instagram, showing off her bedazzled graduation cap emblazoned with the words “Real Hot Girl S—,” a nod to her 2019 hit song, “Hot Girl Summer.”

“I can't wait for y'all to see.”

The Houston-bred rapper, whose given name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, pursued college studies at Prairie View A&M University before her career skyrocketed.

With songs such as “Savage” (with Beyonce) and “W.A.P.” (with Cardi B), the voluptuous beauty broke streaming records and made Billboard chart history.

She eventually switched to part-time, online courses to receive a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.