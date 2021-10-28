'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them.

The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.

“Janeway defined an era for me and, as it turns out, the rest of my life,” Mulgrew reflects. “To play a hologram is probably the most clever way to introduce this character to children. To introduce 'Hologram Janeway' to 10-year-olds, 15-year-olds is an exciting approach, and very smart. From there, of course, the sky is the limit, ... but I am delighted to be back playing her. I love her. When a character defines a part of your life, you are in turn deeply grateful, which I am. And she has never left me.”

“Star Trek: Prodigy” executive producer Alex Kurtman has been a major keeper of the flame, having co-created and overseen the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard,” and also having a hand in the streaming service's animated but more-adult “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” He maintains “Star Trek” has “always been a family show, the show that parents watched with their children – and those children become parents, and they pass it on to their children. I think that legacy is important.”