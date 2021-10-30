Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dylan Michael Sumner and Rebbeca Ann Abernathy
Lindsey Mae Salkeld and Jordan Harrison
Christine Lanette Green and Edward Darnell Jennings
Alyssa Gingerich and Clayton Graber
Claire Wynne Barile and Hasim Odobasic
Thomas Bobay and Laura-Lee Elizabeth Bonus
Ashley S. Odisho and Tate B. Englehart
Tyler Grogg and Savannah Kay Welling
Hailey Ann Hunt and Joshua Steven Taylor
Danae Ashlyn Miller and Jacob Cody Morgan
Grace Elizabeth German and Dylan Nathaniel Hochstetler
Priscillia Kay Ringle and Darnell Brabson Jr.
John David Hartman and Karah Ellington
Melissa Marie Alter and Alexander Miguel Garcia
Amber Mae Wilkins and Nathaniel David Szelistowski
Brittany N. Bagby and Brian Lee Abell
Christina Rose Baker and Drew Michael Hoening
Angela Jasmin Malagon and Michael Fernando Rosa
Tyler Brennan Sidwell and Brooke Nicole Binz
Angela Marie Peoples and Michael Jeremiah Weber
Charles Lee Dewey and Karen J. Parsons
Edwin J. Potts Jr. and Brooke Ashley Reynolds
Maria Guadalupe Sanchez Hernandez and Braulio Zavala Zavala
Jamie Alyse Herbert and Hector Luis Pacheco Gonzalez
Vanessa Leann Zerbe and Ethan Van Voreis
Marina Estela Menjivar Ramirez and Wilfer Ronaldo Pineda Arrecis
Renee Bock and Adam Wheeler
Diana Navarro and Bryson O'Neil Lowe
Cortlyn Christine Sowers and Justin Speice
Monique Causey and Santrina Echols
Joan Gibson and Mark Smith
Jommely Rocio Reynoso and Jonatan Ezequiel Barrera Ruiz
Jeffrey A. Anderson and Christine A. Blair
Ashley Rena Brown and Wade Correll
Michael David Wolfe and Suzanna Tosado
Micah Graber and Natalie Schlatter
Gloria Tippmann and Daniel Martin
Miles Athanasius Lammert and Anne McCroskey Hrehov
Rosmel Antonio Castellon Lopez and Paxi M. Reyes Moncada
Danielle Meyer and Mario Velazquez
Jeannie Boggs and Bradley Joseph Becker
Shannen Thorn and Andrew W. Crow
Deven Alan Dicks and Amber Rose Smeltzley
Cardia Mahathy and Britanie Marie Revel
Todd David Johnson and Lisa Renae Tester
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story