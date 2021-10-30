The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Dylan Michael Sumner and Rebbeca Ann Abernathy

    Lindsey Mae Salkeld and Jordan Harrison

    Christine Lanette Green and Edward Darnell Jennings

    Alyssa Gingerich and Clayton Graber

    Claire Wynne Barile and Hasim Odobasic

    Thomas Bobay and Laura-Lee Elizabeth Bonus

    Ashley S. Odisho and Tate B. Englehart

    Tyler Grogg and Savannah Kay Welling

    Hailey Ann Hunt and Joshua Steven Taylor

    Danae Ashlyn Miller and Jacob Cody Morgan

    Grace Elizabeth German and Dylan Nathaniel Hochstetler

    Priscillia Kay Ringle and Darnell Brabson Jr.

    John David Hartman and Karah Ellington

    Melissa Marie Alter and Alexander Miguel Garcia

    Amber Mae Wilkins and Nathaniel David Szelistowski

    Brittany N. Bagby and Brian Lee Abell

    Christina Rose Baker and Drew Michael Hoening

    Angela Jasmin Malagon and Michael Fernando Rosa

    Tyler Brennan Sidwell and Brooke Nicole Binz

    Angela Marie Peoples and Michael Jeremiah Weber

    Charles Lee Dewey and Karen J. Parsons

    Edwin J. Potts Jr. and Brooke Ashley Reynolds

    Maria Guadalupe Sanchez Hernandez and Braulio Zavala Zavala

    Jamie Alyse Herbert and Hector Luis Pacheco Gonzalez

    Vanessa Leann Zerbe and Ethan Van Voreis

    Marina Estela Menjivar Ramirez and Wilfer Ronaldo Pineda Arrecis

    Renee Bock and Adam Wheeler

    Diana Navarro and Bryson O'Neil Lowe

    Cortlyn Christine Sowers and Justin Speice

    Monique Causey and Santrina Echols

    Joan Gibson and Mark Smith

    Jommely Rocio Reynoso and Jonatan Ezequiel Barrera Ruiz

    Jeffrey A. Anderson and Christine A. Blair

    Ashley Rena Brown and Wade Correll

    Michael David Wolfe and Suzanna Tosado

    Micah Graber and Natalie Schlatter

    Gloria Tippmann and Daniel Martin

    Miles Athanasius Lammert and Anne McCroskey Hrehov

    Rosmel Antonio Castellon Lopez and Paxi M. Reyes Moncada

    Danielle Meyer and Mario Velazquez

    Jeannie Boggs and Bradley Joseph Becker

    Shannen Thorn and Andrew W. Crow

    Deven Alan Dicks and Amber Rose Smeltzley

    Cardia Mahathy and Britanie Marie Revel

    Todd David Johnson and Lisa Renae Tester

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

