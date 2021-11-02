Young scientist in think tank

Since she was a toddler, Anna Heck has always had an inquisitive and inventive mind.

There was the time as a toddler that she and her sister Amanda took all the string and yarn in her grandmother's sewing room, creating a montage by tying it all over the room. Or, when she used tape, twine and a bucket to create an inside-the-house zip line course for the dog. And how she used the wet bar fridge to store dissection items such as eyeballs, frogs, fetal pigs and a sheep's heart.

Heck is full of enthusiasm and energy, and her face lights up as she talks about her passions. Her major frustration has been finding someone with similar interests to share them with.

When the pandemic limited everything to online learning and eliminated many extracurricular activities, Heck's family knew she needed to find something extra to occupy her voracious intellect. Just before she entered Homestead High School two years ago, Heck found a group called The Knowledge Society that strives to involve the next generation of innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs to solve the world's biggest problems. The group was founded in 2016.

“I wanted to do something I could have fun with, meet other kids and that would challenge me,” the 16-year-old said. “There are a lot of cool online opportunities if people are willing to look for them and invest in them.”

She's joining with teenagers online across the globe as a junior think tank on projects such as developing extended-life pacemaker batteries, developing biological computers and a few other concepts that are likely 10-to-20 years ahead. The Knowledge Society teaches the next generation how to look at opportunities from different angles.

“This is what I wish I had 10 years ago,” said Director Michael Raspuzzi, who is one of Heck's primary mentors. “We help students explore different areas of emerging technologies and build their understanding of global problems so that they can work on projects that potentially solves them.”

Heck is the only member of the society from the Midwest.

“She has a strong growth mindset, which is shown in her constant search for feedback and implementing it to get better,” Raspuzzi said. “With regards to her next steps in her journey, that's up to her.”

Raspuzzi said Heck is fearless in her curiosity, which is why The Knowledge Society nominated her as one of 10 high school students to attend the world's largest technology conference in Portugal that began Saturday and goes through Friday.

Heck's current project comes from her interest in scuba diving. She's developing an underwater computer system that will collect data on how acidification is affecting coral reefs. As she points to parts spread across her bedroom table, Heck explains that coral contributes $324 billion annually to the global economy.

Heck spends 25 to 30 hours a week working on society projects.

She meets with her small group for up to four hours on Saturday afternoons, but there are other projects the members can explore and contribute to. There are three levels, with 2,000 students joining annually and members have access to more than 5,000 alumni.

“Some of the best teams I've worked on have the most diversity from all around the world because you get different perspectives that you wouldn't get with just people from the United States and Indiana,” Heck said. “One of the big things is I've learned to collaborate with different people and share opinions.”

Many of her ideas, including biological computers, nanotechnology and regenerative medicine, are currently almost unimaginable. However, eventually, Heck's work might affect everyone.

“I feel like in general, we need more opportunities for high school students to be able to do stuff like this,” she said. “I know there are all sorts of kids who are interested in science and technology, but we don't have any sort of programs to really bridge the gap between interest and doing something with that interest. For me, joining (The Knowledge Society) was bridging that gap.”