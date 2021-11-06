The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    James Edward Kollwitz and Zoe Lynn Semon

    Merritt Jennings Webb and Ann Marie Fairfield

    Justin M. Woodward and Michelle L. Halbert

    Stephen Ledgerwood and Heather Bonewitz

    Jessie Marie Gilley and Tyler Jeffery Lengerich

    Le Mya Qunique Mudd and Eric Frempong

    Aaron Lee Galloway and Cathey June Winright

    Laura A. Relue and Jacob T. Neuhaus

    Marianne Loni Wright and Troy Eugene Klug

    Amber Robin Luce and Eric Matthew Curtis

    Joshua Lantz and Hannah Mudrack

    Sarah Sterling and Zachary Pape

    Sarah Joyce Locastro and Coty Allen Denny

    Tabitha Marie Sliger and Bradley Joseph Allen Brown

    Sophia M. Stuckey and Nathanail Logan Bollman

    George William Clevenger and Jacqueline Lynne Wolpert

    Matthew Wayne Vowles and Brayan Alexander Castillo Pineda

    Adam Freeby and Alexandria Harmacinski

    Dennis Jay Girod and Laura J. Wickey

    Safwan Muhammad Rashad and Valerie L. Bruton

    Cheyanne Michelle Haygood and Claire Annalise Mathes

    Chad Brames and Kayla Hayden

    Timothy Charles Gray and Crystal Leigh Micale

    Suha Abbasi and Kamran Hassan Mirza

    Rocio Alvarez-Villagomez and Salvador Mendez-Zavala

    Citlali Guzman and Werner Eleasar Vicente Fuentes

    Chad Fouty and Cherry Fouty

    Ashley Nicole Paul and Weslee Douglas Phelps

    Sean C. Cotton and Latasha A. Young

    Angel Hidalgo and Magda Benitez Fuentes

    Judith K. Geffen and Teresa Ann Hardin

    Megan Elizabeth Young and Owen James Shoup

    Derek Alan Saylor and Kelly Ann Wagner

    Thomas J. Freistroffer II and Heather R. Mitchell

    Joseph McComb and Dana Voytko

    Noah Louis Fleming and Kassidy Grace Kreilach

    Bruce Scott Johnson and Brandon Keith Irey Lunsey

    Jesse Rayne Opliger and Kailei Eileen Mosher

    Ignacio Cruz Vinalay and Teresa Fabiola Ayala Lucero

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

