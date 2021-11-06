Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
James Edward Kollwitz and Zoe Lynn Semon
Merritt Jennings Webb and Ann Marie Fairfield
Justin M. Woodward and Michelle L. Halbert
Stephen Ledgerwood and Heather Bonewitz
Jessie Marie Gilley and Tyler Jeffery Lengerich
Le Mya Qunique Mudd and Eric Frempong
Aaron Lee Galloway and Cathey June Winright
Laura A. Relue and Jacob T. Neuhaus
Marianne Loni Wright and Troy Eugene Klug
Amber Robin Luce and Eric Matthew Curtis
Joshua Lantz and Hannah Mudrack
Sarah Sterling and Zachary Pape
Sarah Joyce Locastro and Coty Allen Denny
Tabitha Marie Sliger and Bradley Joseph Allen Brown
Sophia M. Stuckey and Nathanail Logan Bollman
George William Clevenger and Jacqueline Lynne Wolpert
Matthew Wayne Vowles and Brayan Alexander Castillo Pineda
Adam Freeby and Alexandria Harmacinski
Dennis Jay Girod and Laura J. Wickey
Safwan Muhammad Rashad and Valerie L. Bruton
Cheyanne Michelle Haygood and Claire Annalise Mathes
Chad Brames and Kayla Hayden
Timothy Charles Gray and Crystal Leigh Micale
Suha Abbasi and Kamran Hassan Mirza
Rocio Alvarez-Villagomez and Salvador Mendez-Zavala
Citlali Guzman and Werner Eleasar Vicente Fuentes
Chad Fouty and Cherry Fouty
Ashley Nicole Paul and Weslee Douglas Phelps
Sean C. Cotton and Latasha A. Young
Angel Hidalgo and Magda Benitez Fuentes
Judith K. Geffen and Teresa Ann Hardin
Megan Elizabeth Young and Owen James Shoup
Derek Alan Saylor and Kelly Ann Wagner
Thomas J. Freistroffer II and Heather R. Mitchell
Joseph McComb and Dana Voytko
Noah Louis Fleming and Kassidy Grace Kreilach
Bruce Scott Johnson and Brandon Keith Irey Lunsey
Jesse Rayne Opliger and Kailei Eileen Mosher
Ignacio Cruz Vinalay and Teresa Fabiola Ayala Lucero
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story