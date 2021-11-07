Around the Fort: Tours guide

We've come up with some wheely cool ways for you to take in the sights and sounds of downtown Fort Wayne. These ideas force you out of your vehicle and in some cases, move at a much slower pace, but, that just gives you more time look.

Party on a tractor

Hops Harvester Fort Wayne

Farm tractors aren't unusual in Fort Wayne, but downtown? Well, yeah, that's different. You might do a double take when you see Hops Harvester Fort Wayne's tractor chugging along the streets of downtown, especially with riders partying on the flat, rack hay wagon being pulled behind. But it's just one more way for residents to get a different view of downtown.

Co-owner Jonathan Horne, along with his partner Manny Aguilar, started the business in 2019 and offers tours that take riders by Parkview Field (the tractor stops to watch the fireworks after a TinCaps game when in season), Promenade Park, over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and a view of Christmas lights downtown. They'll even stop at Coney Island and let you grab some dogs to bring on board. The wagon has a speaker to play your music list and a cooler with ice, which allows riders to bring their own beverages. That means you can bring your little red Solo cup and fill it with whatever drink you want.

Where: Throughout downtown

Hours: 2.5- or 4-hour tours; tours go through the end of the year

Cost: $30 per person for shorter tour and $45 per person for longer; 10 rider minimum

Contact: hopsharvesterfortwayne.com or 245-2250

Your chariot awaits

Carriage rides

How much more romantic can it be bundling up and snuggling close to your partner while clip-clopping through the streets in a horse-drawn carriage? We say not much. Many of the drivers offer a bonus by giving riders a bit of history as you wind past landmarks, historic sites and buildings. Most of the wagons hold up to four adults.

Sentimental Journey

Where: Riders board at Don Hall's Gas House, 305 E. Superior St.

Hours: Starting at 6 p.m. on most evenings with reservation

Cost: $40 for 30-minute ride; $80 for a 60-minute ride; call 341-1133 or sjcarriage.com

Rosewood Carriage Rides

Where: Rides start at Don Hall's Gas House, 305 E. Superior St.

Cost: $50 for 30-minute ride; $100 for a 60-minute ride; 637-5261 or rosewoodcarriagerides.com

Camelot Carriage Rides

Where: Pickup usually at Don Hall's Gas House, 305 E. Superior St.

Cost: $40 for 30-minute ride; $80 for a 60-minute ride; 223-2417 or camelotcarriageride.com

Scootin' along

E-scooters

If you've been downtown in the evenings, especially on the weekends, you've probably been met, or dodged, one of these electric scooters. It's a popular way for people to tool around the streets, going places that a vehicle can't.

Where: Scooters are available in various locations downtown. They are only allowed to operate and park in a certain geographic area, including all of downtown and nearby neighborhoods.

Hours: Unfortunately, Oct. 31 was the last day for the scooters this season. They will return downtown in March.

Cost: Scooters operate through the Veo app downloaded to smartphones and riders are required to have a credit card on file. Cost is $1 to unlock then an additional 25 cents per minute.

On tap: Bar biking

Pedal City

It could be called the Woo-mobile as that's pretty much what you hear from riders when this pub bike passes by. Riders (thankfully it holds up to 14 people) pedal the party-size bike as they drink and make their way around the city. Just make sure you bring some friends who can handle their alcohol or you could be pedaling this all by yourself.

Where: 1215 W. Main St.

Hours: Operates year-round from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily; typical tour lasts 2 hours

Cost: $300 per tour; minimum riders is six

Call: 415-6167 or pedalcityfw.com

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.