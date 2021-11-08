Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Black is pinned.

White to move; level: Medium

Contributor: Ramzi Al-Sharawi

Answer: Qh1!; After Qh1, black cannot capture the knight as the h6 pawn is pinned because white's queen is occupying the “h” file. If black captures white's bishop on f6, then Qxh6# is checkmate. Black's only hope is to prolong the inevitable by playing Bxf2+, white does not have to capture. Instead, after Bxf2+, white finishes the game with force: 1) Kg2, no matter what black plays here, let's say Re8, then 2) Qxh6+, Kg8 3) Qxg7# We urge you to play this position out on your board to understand this important endgame technique.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.