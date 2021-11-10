'Squid Game' to get 2nd season

It's official, the Netflix TV series “Squid Game” will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. But due to the show's global success, its creator and director said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

“There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a red-carpet celebration for the show Monday night.

“It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he'll do something for the world,” explained Hwang.

The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix's biggest-ever TV show. With that success has come global recognition for its stars.

Book focuses on Carpenters' songs

“Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines,” the Carpenters' sang in “Yesterday Once More,” their hit 1973 tribute to the songs of the past.

It could be the tagline of a new book on the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to set aside the noise surrounding the duo and focus on their harmonic creations.

“Carpenters: The Musical Legacy” (Princeton Architectural Press), coming 50 years after the duo's earliest hits, was co-written by Richard Carpenter, along with Associated Press journalist Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May.

Carpenter has passed on many retrospective projects, after facing decades of questions about his sister's inner life and her death in 1983 from heart failure, a complication of anorexia, at age 32. This was a chance to do something different.

Finalists named for book awards

Lauren Groff's novel “Matrix,” the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. “Four Hundred Souls,” a “Community History of African America” co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, is a nonfiction nominee.

“Matrix,” already a National Book Award nominee, is among three finalists announced Monday for the fiction medal, along with Tom Lin's “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.”

In nonfiction, the other nominees are Hanif Abdurraqib's “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” and Kristen Radtke's “Seek You: A Journey through American Loneliness.”

Winners, each of whom receive $5,000, will be announced Jan. 23. The prizes are presented by the American Library Association.

Acts to perform in online fundraiser

More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube.

Black Pumas, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, the Lumineers, Rhiannon Giddens, Cat Stevens, Taj Mahal and Rosanne Cash are among the musicians that have signed on for “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment,” organizers said on Tuesday.

The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. The concert will be shown on Playing for Change's YouTube channel on Dec. 15 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the event will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund.