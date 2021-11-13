MARRIAGE LICENSES

Angela Aker and Michael Geyman

Levi Butler and Jennifer Ann Davis

Mackenzie R. Clark and Alexander Blaine V. McKinstry

Kent Cooper Jr. and Zin M. Oo

Richard Andrew Euckert and Tamara Marie McElroy

Jeremiah David Gensler and Charmaine Santos Leyva

Mary Knight and Logan Vanvleet

Shelby Knott and Dakota Brower

Colby Ethan Krout and Nicole Marina Hernandez

Rayna L. Locker and Logan J. Boyd

Julie Elaine Lowry and John Spencer Croyle

Michael McDaniel and Christina Burden

Todd M. McDowell and Desiree L. Bahl

Alyson Paige Miller and Jacob Michael Summers

Jarrod Moran and Brittany Chagoya

Adriana Marie Musco and Kurt Lawrence Busche

Nai Nain and Mi Than Than Htay

Alexis Mae Pate and Ja'najah Shontel Hill

Marcus Ryan Peters and Andrea Gabrielle Nix

Travis Jamar Robinson and Jessica Lynn Softic

Xavier Bruce Rohrs and Michaela Nicole Smith

Zolakah Rorer and Curtis Gater

Erika Rosales and Sergio Rodriguez

Jason T. Smith and Riley B. Coons

Julie Stills and Jaycob Masri

Alexandria Kay Sutton and Christopher Ray Lewis

Auston Lee Thornton-Mays and Shaina Neuenschwander

Sandra Milena Yanez and Julian Pastor Zapata Carrero

Morgan York and Donald Lewis III

Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.