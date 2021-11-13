Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Angela Aker and Michael Geyman
Levi Butler and Jennifer Ann Davis
Mackenzie R. Clark and Alexander Blaine V. McKinstry
Kent Cooper Jr. and Zin M. Oo
Richard Andrew Euckert and Tamara Marie McElroy
Jeremiah David Gensler and Charmaine Santos Leyva
Mary Knight and Logan Vanvleet
Shelby Knott and Dakota Brower
Colby Ethan Krout and Nicole Marina Hernandez
Rayna L. Locker and Logan J. Boyd
Julie Elaine Lowry and John Spencer Croyle
Michael McDaniel and Christina Burden
Todd M. McDowell and Desiree L. Bahl
Alyson Paige Miller and Jacob Michael Summers
Jarrod Moran and Brittany Chagoya
Adriana Marie Musco and Kurt Lawrence Busche
Nai Nain and Mi Than Than Htay
Alexis Mae Pate and Ja'najah Shontel Hill
Marcus Ryan Peters and Andrea Gabrielle Nix
Travis Jamar Robinson and Jessica Lynn Softic
Xavier Bruce Rohrs and Michaela Nicole Smith
Zolakah Rorer and Curtis Gater
Erika Rosales and Sergio Rodriguez
Jason T. Smith and Riley B. Coons
Julie Stills and Jaycob Masri
Alexandria Kay Sutton and Christopher Ray Lewis
Auston Lee Thornton-Mays and Shaina Neuenschwander
Sandra Milena Yanez and Julian Pastor Zapata Carrero
Morgan York and Donald Lewis III
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
