Local businesses try to stay stocked

This time last year, Debby McClain was posting on her Etsy page and website asking customers to be patient because of the backlog in shipping her ugly Christmas sweaters.

This year, things aren't nearly as bad. Although, the partridges for her Partridge in a Pear Tree sweater haven't arrived. McClain believes they are stranded somewhere off of Long Island, New York.

McClain is owner of Tacky Ugly Christmas sweaters in Fremont and is one of many small businesses that have been affected by supply chain woes and is worried it could happen again this holiday season.

McClain believes people learned from last year and they are ordering earlier this time around. Sales have been way ahead of the previous year, McClain says.

In 2020, McClain faced problems with sweaters being stranded and an inability to restock certain items.

McClain says she always tries to order early and stock up on items, so she probably won't feel the effects of any real delays until closer to Christmas.

“Right now, I'm not worried too much,” McClain says. “There's advantages to being a pack rat.”

She also buys items all year, searching rummage and yard sales and buying holiday items when they go on sale.

When she's not making sweaters, McClain makes signs. She has had problems finding spray paint and other raw materials – including wood. McClain says wood prices have tripled and when she did find wood, it was not good quality.

In addition, she's short-staffed, which could create issues with making the sweaters.

So her best advice? “I'm telling (customers) to order now.”

For Brian Ellis, owner of Darlington Warehouse, 615 Coliseum Blvd. W., the supply shortage wasn't a surprise. It's why Ellis made the decision to purchase heavily at the beginning of the year to help mitigate the problem.

Darlington is a locally-owned, seasonal store that sells low-cost items such as toys, books, candles and home décor, as well as holiday items, including wrapping paper, bows, ornaments and packages.

Ellis admits that purchasing that much stuff was scary, but for the most part, the store is doing well. “There are still some struggles,” Ellis says. “We certainly have those headache items that continue to linger.”

Ellis says there are some items that have been hard to get, such as domestic food items, calendars and printing items and some toys. But, with the shipping and labor shortage contributing to the supply chain problems, Ellis says, “there's really no good answers to a lot of this.”

