Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Dark square dominance.

White to move; level: Easy

Contributor: Victor Kay

Answer: Nf6!; Nf6 traps the black king on h8 and white's king is now ready to infiltrate. Black only has light squared bishops so they are not able to capture any of white's pieces. As long as white keeps its king on dark squares, there are no checks. The game essentially ends as follows: 1) Nf6, Bb3-a2 2)Ka3, Bg2-a8 3) Kb4, Be6-d5 4) Kc5, Ba6-c8 5) Kd6, Ba2-b3 6) Ke7, Be2-d1 7) Kf8, Bd1-h5 8) Bg7#!.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.