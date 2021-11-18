Decking halls for holidays

Like many organizations, the members of Settlers weren't able to have their annual Christmas celebration at the historic Swinney Homestead last year because of the pandemic.

And while the house is going to be decked out in holiday Victorian grandeur this year, some things will be a little different than years past, according to Norene Brown, president of Settlers, which manages the Swinney home site at 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.

This year's event will be “Swinney Christmas Tea,” a tea that will have guests seated at tables of four. Each table will have sandwiches and sweet savories and a pot of tea. It will be a change from the normal buffet table of goodies that is normally offered.

But what won't change is that members will be dressed up in Victorian costume akin to what residents would have worn at that time, and they will be available to answer questions about the home with an optional program on Christmas traditions and lore in the parlor after the tea. In addition, the Hearthstone Ensemble will provide music of the season.

“It's our time to gussy up and show the house,” Brown says.

The Swinney Homestead is just one of several area historic homes that have donned the mantels and hallways with holiday decorations and are opening their doors to guests to come and celebrate the season.

Here are just a few of the places you can go for a historic, holiday celebration:

“Christmas at Home” with the Swinney Sisters

What: Victorian costumed Settlers celebrate Christmas with a pot of tea, sweets and savories in the decorated Historic Swinney Homestead. Seatings are tables of four.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Where: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: $25 per person; reservations can be made by calling 747-1501 or 432-4232

Brookside Mansion tours

What: Docent-led tours of Brookside Mansion on the University of Saint Francis campus. The home will be decorated and feature creches for Christmas.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12

Where: 2701 Spring St.

Cost: Freewill donations requested and reservations required by going to go.sf.edu/creches

Jingle Jubilee Dr. Ford Home

What: Dr. James Ford Historic Home will be decorated for the holidays and offer guests hot cider, cookies and a take-home Victorian Christmas ornament craft

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: 177 W. Hill St., Wabash

Cost: Free; for more information, go to www.honeywellarts.org/events/jingle-jubilee

Christmas at the Forks

What: Features trees and wreaths that have been designed and decorated by area businesses and individuals.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Historic Forks of the Wabash, 3011 W. Park Drive, Huntington

Cost: Free; visitors can buy tickets to vote for their favorite wreaths or trees

Historic Powers Church

What: Powers Church was built in 1876 and allows visitors to experience what the church looked like in pioneer times. The oak floors and wainscoting, oak and butternut pews, pump organs and Victorian wallpaper are original. Kerosene lamps light the sanctuary. It offers its Christmas service the Sunday after Thanksgiving each year and includes singing traditional carols and reading of the Christmas story from the King James version of the Bible.

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: 8090 E. 40 S, Angola; dress warmly as the church is not heated, but hot cider and cookies will be provided after the 30-minute service

Cost: Free; powerschurch.org

