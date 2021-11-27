Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Peter Joseph Shutt and Sabrina Page Guerin
Aaron Lee Thomas and Tayler Leeann Marie Dickerhoof
Lacy D. Morris and Amado Perez
John Jay Lengacher and Ruthann B. Graber
Caylin Paul and Nicholas McCurdy
Ryan A. Rathge and Megan R. McDonald
Jeremy Angel and Bridgette Angel
Yuliana Diaz and Juan Angel Martinez-Martinez
Kurstyn Isabelle Hoeppner and Houston Cain Heineman
Jessie Clarence Brown III and Rosa Ileana Montero
Darci C. Collison and John E. Lauer
Martin Lee Schmucker and Ruth Charity Grimshaw
Melissa J. Timmis and Lee A. Williams Jr.
Tyoin Larell Langschied and Sierra Marie Heath
Kevin Thomas Crowell and Ashley Janae Byers
Kevin Kreilach and Amy Timmer
Christopher Owen Raue and Deny Berenice Alfaro Quinteros
Sarah Katharine Balthis and Cory Lee Craft
Lokesh Kumar Jha and Kalpana Jha
Mackenzie Warner and Devin Sims
Olena Sergyivna Ritchie and Cory Thomas Balger
Oscar Ariel Flores Rosa and Sayda Eloisa Vasquez Castro
Nathaniel Jackson and Melissa Shelby
Dirk Allen Schmidt and Chelsea Lauren Maucher
Alejandro Ortega Bocanegra and Maria Alejandra Osornio Jurado
Willian San and Tin Tin
Ethan McCall and Danuta Kay Lesko
Amber Lindsay Harmes and Ravi R. Patel
Theresa Jolene Green and Chad Thomas Baysinger
Marissa Jackson and Kaleb Antrup
Mykaeyla Renae Ballinger and McKinzie Rae Smith
Brandon Lauer and Maria Guadalupe Rico-Medina
Miranda Ann Quigley and Dereck Lee Kling
Nicolas S. Couch and Kendall Grace Kemerly
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
