'1 day where no one teases me'

Amy Hagadorn believes in Santa Claus.

Even now, as a 37-year-old, her story continues to inspire others, and it all started with a letter she sent Santa when she was 9 years old.

Born with cerebral palsy, which made it difficult to talk and walk, Hagadorn attended special education classes at South Wayne Elementary until the third grade, when she was placed in the main class. One day when she came home from school, Hagadorn sat at the kitchen table and wrote a letter addressed to the North Pole.

“Dear Santa, My name is Amy Hagadorn and I am 9 years old. I have cerebral palsy. I have a problem at school. Kids make fun of me because of the way I talk and the way I walk and the way I run. I just want one day when no one teases me. Love, Amy.”

The letter was sent to a local radio station (now WLDE), which was holding a contest.

“I remember the day we opened the letter,” said WLDE Senior Vice President and General Manager Lee Tobin, who has been with the station for 36 years. Several people got tears in their eyes. “You don't have any expectations ... . When we saw these things and we were trying to be Santa's helpers and maybe get kids some toys, but when you see this and here's a young girl who is not asking for toys or anything, it just hits you in the heart. I said, 'We have to do something with this.'”

The story caused a sensation across the country and later the world, with countless newspaper articles, radio and television interviews. Hagadorn was interviewed on CNN, National Public Radio, Armed Forces Radio and even the National Enquirer and was included in four versions of “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Hagadorn's story led to discussions about bullying, resulting in more than 20,000 pieces of mail from celebrities, teachers, classes and individuals. Many kids described how they were teased, but they didn't know what to do about it and how Hagadorn's letter had made a difference.

“It helped a lot of people with my problems and helped them stop getting teased,” she said. “Someone needed to talk for them.”

The then 9-year-old's letter allowed all those being bullied and teased to understand they weren't alone, Hagadorn's older sister, Jamie, said.

“The thing about Amy is she doesn't change which makes her so pure,” she said. “She still has that child-like innocence. She hasn't been jaded by the world. I think she realized what was happening, so she accepted it. But I'm not sure she understands the impact that she made.”

But others do, which is why a buddy bench was recently placed at South Wayne Elementary in Hagadorn's honor. At the suggestion of on-air personality Angie Nash, WLDE staff members started a year ago as a private donation.

“I think it hit home for a lot of people when they heard the story,” Tobin said. “I think the message was that when the world heard this story a lot of people had to check themselves and do a little introspection and see if it applied to them. Amy's legacy is we all thought twice, and it made us treat each other better. The kid who reads that story today or the parents who read that story to their kids, that's the lasting message of the whole thing.”

As letters started to come, they were addressed to “The Little Girl on CNN” and “Amy in Fort Wayne.” Many were delivered to Hagadorn's school and the mayor's office, and eventually the local post office sent out a notice across the country.

There were also hundreds of gifts, so many that the family put out a plea for admirers to donate them locally. There were even toy drives named for Amy. Others sent money, which Amy and Jamie used to buy presents for others.

“Those gifts are nice, but the letters are what really touched you,” Hagadorn's mother Patty said. “Some of them just tore your heart out. They were all so supportive. She has reached so many people and changed so many people's lives.”

At the time, the Hagadorns had an unlisted phone number, so the radio station and the mayor's office were receiving all the calls. CNN eventually reached Patty at her work, and she was so surprised she dropped an antique phone.

“We always say the Lord puts people on earth for some reason, and Amy had a lot of problems when she was born,” Hagadorn's father, Jim, said. “We honestly feel with this, the Lord put her on this earth for this story.”

Amy Hagadorn became pen pals with friends facing similar challenges all over the world. She designs her own cards, which she sends out for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She still lives at home, attending Turnstone two days a week. She's a huge fan of Disney and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

Hagadorn recently sent another letter to WLDE thanking everyone for what they've done for her and for the Buddy Bench.

She also wrote another letter – to Santa – sending it a couple of weeks ago.